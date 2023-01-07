Castilla y León will launch its Personalized Precision Medicine Plan in spring

The Ministry of Health is advancing in the design of its Personalized Precision Medicine Plan, which will allow the diagnosis and therapeutic or preventive measures required by each patient to be adapted in a more individualized manner. The goal is to see the light of day next spring, with the aim of identifying and improving the approach to patients who are distinguished by their genetics, susceptibility to suffering a pathology or by their response to treatment.

The strategy, commitment of the area councilor, Alejandro Vázquez, for this new year, will mean going from the ‘one size fits all’ to the ‘custom suit’ and a change in the prevention and treatment of numerous diseases. It will follow the conclusions of the presentation on Precision Genomic Medicine, which was held in the Senate in 2019 and on which national planning is based. In addition, it will bring together all the knowledge nodes serving both patients suffering from rare diseases, as well as cancer processes and other hereditary diseases.

The plan will allow the development of the service portfolio and the resource map; parameters to ensure compliance with the standards; implement technology for the diagnosis of genetically based diseases, while planning to incorporate new specialties into the system. Will comply with ethical standards; it will involve large-scale information management; study of the variability of the response to drugs, and aspects related to cooperation, coordination of professionals and training.

For its implementation, Castilla y León has solid foundations, recognized three years ago by the Roche Institute Report ‘Personalized precision medicine in Spain: map of communities’, which placed it among the most developed communities, along with Andalusia, Catalonia , Galicia and the Basque Country.

Specifically, Castilla y León already has several plans and services on which the new strategy has been built and which will be expanded. Among them, the hereditary cancer program, especially in breast, ovarian and colon cancer; the CSUR National Reference Unit for Family Cardiopathies, in Salamanca, which has a high level of specialization focused, among other aspects, on the prevention of sudden death; and the Regional Reference Unit for Advanced Diagnosis of Rare Diseases.

It also has a recently accredited Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis Unit and the Pharmacogenetics and Precision Medicine Unit in Salamanca, a pioneer in the application of pharmacogenetic studies in the treatment of polymedicated patients, which has treated more than 2,000 people; the use of biomarkers for the choice of treatment in certain tumors; and the development of CART-t therapies developed at the charro hospital for some hematological cancers.