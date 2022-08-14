Castilla y León will launch its “Precision Medicine Strategy” in spring, with Salamanca at the helm

With the arrival of spring, Castilla y León will launch its Personalized Precision Medicine Strategy, a new plan that will identify and improve the approach to patients who are distinguished by their genetics, susceptibility to suffering a pathology or their response to treatment. It will mean moving from the ‘one size fits all’ to the ‘tailor-made suit’ and a change in the prevention and treatment of numerous diseases in patients that are distinguished by their genetics, their susceptibility to suffering from a pathology or their response to a certain treatment.

It is advanced in ‘The breakfasts of Ical’ by the Minister of Health, Alejandro Vázquez, who specifies that he will follow the conclusions of the presentation on Medina Genomics of Precision, which took place in the Senate in 2019 and on which national planning is based. In addition, it will bring together all the nodes of knowledge at the service of both patients suffering from rare diseases, as well as cancer processes and other hereditary diseases.

Background

In this background, there is the hereditary cancer program, especially in breast, ovarian and colon cancer; the CSUR National Reference Unit for Familial Heart Disease, in Salamanca, which has a high level of specialization focused, among other aspects, on the prevention of sudden death; and the Regional Reference Unit for Advanced Diagnosis of Rare Diseases.

Castilla y León also has a recently accredited Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis Unit and the Pharmacogenetics and Precision Medicine Unit in Salamanca, a pioneer in the application of pharmacogenetic studies in the treatment of polymedicated patients, which has treated more than 2,000 people; the use of biomarkers for the choice of treatment in certain tumors; and the development of CART-t therapies developed in the charro hospital for some hematological cancers.