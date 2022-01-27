Castillejo towards Valencia. On Gabbia one (almost) certainty: stay!

After Lazetic, AC Milan’s incoming market shouldn’t hold any other news or last-minute surprises. Sure, a young defender could arrive (Thiaw of Schalke and Esteve of Montpellier are the hottest names), but nothing that can somehow make a fan jump off the chair in search of strong emotions. In short, no striking blows: around via Aldo Rossi there are no bombs on the horizon.

Direction Valencia

On the way out, however, something could move. With Conti sold to Sampdoria and Pellegri’s loan resolved in advance, there is another Rossonero who could leave Milanello by the end of January: it is Castillejo, who is no longer part of the plans of Pioli and the club. The Spaniard now seems to have resigned himself to the idea of ​​packing his bags and has expressed his desire to return to Spain. Well, his future could be in La Liga, to be precise at Valencia. The negotiation for the loan is well underway, with AC Milan who, of course, would like to include at least the right of redemption in the agreement.

Renewal and confirmation

Matteo Gabbia, on the other hand, should remain under Stefano Pioli’s orders, at least until the end of the season. The procedures for the renewal have already started, with the defender who, as mentioned, should remain in the squad, especially if – more than possible hypothesis – Milan does not add a central to the back pack.