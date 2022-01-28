Castillejo via, behind the scenes on Luis Alberto

Milan market: Castillejo away, the last ones

Samu Castillejo is ready to leave Milan during the January transfer market. The Spanish winger born in 1995 has put together only five appearances this season. For this reason, Milan would have decided to sell the player.

After the “no” to Genoa and Sampdoria, Valencia’s interest would be strong for the winger. The club in these hours would be in contact with Milan to try to find uunderstanding and bring Castillejo back to La Liga. The next few hours could be decisive for finalizing the deal ahead of Monday.

Transfer market: Luis Alberto followed in the summer

Meanwhile, another comes from Spain market background regarding Milan and a Spanish footballer. During last summer the Rossoneri club, after having lost to zero Hakan Calhanoglu, would have moved to try aportare Luis Alberto in Milan. Maldini had had a confrontation with the Spaniard’s agent but the negotiations had stalled after Lotito’s request for 40 million euros.