“Castillo’s socialist Peru is safe And foreign capital is welcome” – Corriere.it

from Sara Gandolfi

Foreign Minister Oscar Maúrtua speaks at the end of a visit to Italy to invite investors and authorities to look at his country, like China







Peru is a restless and promising country at the same time. The tense presidential ballot last June e the victory of the master-trade unionist Pedro Castillo they have aroused surprise and concern in the Western world and among foreign investors. Fears of a radical government, a series of nationalizations in the economy and a renewed political instability have spread. So, for now, it has not been, even if the party that supports Castillo, Perú Libre, has a Marxist-Leninist vision while the right-wing opposition has proposed an impeachment motion against the president, rejected last Tuesday by Congress. We interviewed the Peruvian Foreign Minister Oscar Maúrtua during his recent visit to Italy.

Can you explain to us what the philosophy of the Castillo government is?

“Castillo embodied the vow for change, an opportunity for deep Peru, especially rural areas, to have a voice. Inevitably, a polarization has arisen. The president represents the most needy sectors, but keeps all guarantees for foreign investments, as Castillo himself reiterated both in Washington and in international organizations. Foreign capital is invited to invest in Peru. For my part, meeting various entrepreneurs here in Italy, I underlined the desire that animates the Castillo government to welcome foreign investors ».

According to a recent survey, 62.2% of the Peruvian population does not approve of the work of the Castillo government, with peaks of over 70% in Lima. Will the president be able to make himself loved more?

“Ours is a government that has not yet reached 150 days of life and that wants to promote change for the sectors most in need. A new president is always granted a honeymoon. Castillo, since his victory, has instead experienced a moon of frost. There is polarization in the country, it is true, but in the Andean region, among the poorest population, the president enjoys great popularity. There is a macro-cephalic centralism that makes one third of the population live in Lima. Decentralization needs to work better, to ensure that well-being is shared among all Peruvians ».

How can it guarantee political stability in a country where five of the last presidents are in jail or under investigation by the courts and Castillo has just avoided an impeachment motion?

“The rejection of the motion was a demonstration of common sense on the part of Congress. In Peru, all democratic freedoms are in force, there is a consolidated balance between institutional powers, the press is totally free, people work according to the rules of the rule of law and foreign investments are guaranteed. In recent years, there have been presidents under investigation or indictment, but it means that these rulers have not enjoyed impunity, the judiciary has done its job. The institutions of Peru, in this bicentenary of independence that we are celebrating, guarantee a governance that, despite its possible precariousness and fragility, is working. And I want to emphasize that this year we will close with economic growth of over 10%, probably as much as 11%, as the International Monetary Fund has acknowledged. Projections indicate growth of 5% next year. The citizen wants work and better wages and is tired of the political turbulence, and on the other hand the prices of raw materials are very favorable to the Peruvian economy as regards minerals, agro-industry, fisheries ».

Which sectors are in difficulty?

“The emphasis must be on health which has been very neglected. The rich were able to cure themselves of Covid, the poor died. We have a dramatic record of over 200,000 deaths from the pandemic. And then the school, to which president Castillo belongs, who is a rural professor. There are schools that have no water or sewage, there is no internet or electricity. Finally, work must be made more dynamic, to boost the post-Covid economic recovery. We look forward to investments in health, education and, thirdly, in infrastructure. It is estimated that there are approximately 7 billion dollars available for infrastructure works, roads, bridges, airports, schools, railways… ».

Sectors in which Italy could intervene?

“We have talked about it these days with various Italian companies, including Enel, Terna, Ferrovie dello Stato, Italtel and many others. We aim for a “win win” relationship. We need new technology and know-how. On the other hand, Peru is developing an ambitious government investment plan, which includes government-to-government agreements. We have an agreement with the United Kingdom for the reconstruction of northern Peru for 1.5 billion dollars ».

And the bilateral relations between Italy and Peru?

«They are very constructive and positive. There is an important Peruvian community in Italy and an Italian presence in Peru that contributes to Peru’s development. We are trying to implement various issues in bilateral relations, in particular in the area of ​​judicial cooperation. Italy continues to help us in clearing the border between Peru and Ecuador and more recently has contributed to several projects in the fight against Covid. We have invited Foreign Minister Di Maio and a group of entrepreneurs to officially visit Peru ».

Relations with the United States?

“The United States is a very important partner of Peru, President Castillo has just participated in the world summit of democracy at the invitation of Biden”.

But 25% of foreign direct investment in Peru comes from China. Will he continue to be such an important investor?

«China has over 500 companies in Peru. In fact, for decades Beijing has been betting on all of Latin America as part of the strategy of the new Silk Road. Peru does not want to be just a producer of raw materials, copper, lead, iron, lithium or agro-export. But capital that benefits, transfers technology and respects our laws is always welcome. “

Castillo was challenged for his alleged closeness to the positions of Nicolás Maduro, what are relations between Peru and Venezuela really like today?

«Mutual recognition between the opposition and Maduro, under the auspices of Norway and Mexico, satisfies the doctrine of the Peruvian diplomat Raul Porres Barrenechea, opposed to isolationism. In one of his important speeches, in 1960, as foreign minister of a conservative government, he voted to the Organization of American States not to corner Cuba, because the Latin American Republic has a vocation of brotherhood. If the parties in Venezuela can reconcile, and are proving it, congratulations. We want them to find a solution between them and it will be a great benefit for the whole South American region. Peru has never broken diplomatic relations with Venezuela and has shown its solidarity by receiving over a million Venezuelan migrants ”.