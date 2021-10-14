News

Casting, Afro-descendant actresses and actors are sought for the new film by Daniel Espinosa

We are looking for Afro-descendant actresses and actors for the new film by Daniel Espinosa, with the provisional title “Madame Luna”, produced by Dugong Film, Momento Film and Adomeit Film, which will be shot in Italy in the spring of 2021. In this first phase we are looking for the protagonists, and other important secondary actors.

Daniel Espinosa is an internationally acclaimed director with several major Hollywood productions. Espinosa’s breakthrough as a director came in 2010, with ‘Easy Money’. The film then paved the way for the first highly successful American feature film, ‘Safe House’ (2012), starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds.

In 2017, Espinosa’s highly anticipated sci-fi film ‘Life’ was released, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds. Daniel Espinosa is now in post-production on Sony’s Spiderman spin-off ‘Morbius’, starring Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto in the lead role.

The casting is curated by Maurilio Mangano (UICD), with a long experience in research for television and film casting, among his latest works, Il Traditore.

For this film we are looking for various actors:

WOMAN of Eritrean origin aged 25 to 55 – who speaks Tigrinya and Arabic, English, Italian

GIRL of Eritrean origin from 18 to 30 years old – young appearance, who speaks Tigrinya

BOY of Eritrean origin aged 18 to 30 – who speaks of Tigrinya

WOMAN of Eritrean origin from 40 to 65 – who speaks Tigrinya

Afro-descendant MAN aged 30 to 45: somatic features of the Maghreb

Afro-descendants from 18 to 35: facial features of West Africa

BOY Afro-descendant from 25 to 45: Central African features

Those who have all the requirements and would like to apply for the role can send us the following material in a single email:

– A close-up photo on a neutral background (white wall)

– A full-length photo on a neutral background (white wall)

– A close-up photo made up and dressed as a woman (white wall)

– A CV containing all telephone contacts, emails, and physical data

[no autoscatti, no occhiali da sole, no foto personali]

All material must be sent to the email address streetcastingmadameluna@gmail.com and it must simply be ATTACHED to the email, we do not accept files sent via Wetransfer / JumboMail / Google Drive etc.

Maurilio Mangano (UICD Casting Director)

PROVISORY TITLE: “Madame Luna”
PRODUCT: Feature film for cinema
DIRECTOR: Daniel Espinosa
PRODUCTION: Dugong Film, Momento Film and Adomeit Film
SHOOTING LOCATION: Southern Italy
SHOOTING PERIOD: Spring 2022
CASTING DIRECTOR: Maurilio Mangano UICD, ICDN
CASTING ASSISTANT: S. Himasha Weerappulige and Noah Leanti

