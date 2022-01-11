casting different roles for films by Giorgio Rights

New opportunities to work in the film industry thanks to active castings in Piedmont, aimed at actors and actresses for different roles in the new film by Giorgio Rights.

The auditions are open to candidates minors and adults, therefore children, young people and adults.

The selections are in progress. Here are all the details and how to participate in the auditions.

FILM GIORGIO CASTING RIGHTS VARIOUS ROLES ACTORS AND ACTRESSES

The casting aimed at selecting actors and actresses who will play different roles in the next film by Giorgio Rights is therefore open, entitled “Lubo”.

The film is based on the novel “Il Seminatore” by Mario Cavatore and tells of a singular form of racial discrimination against some nomadic ethnic groups, the Yenish, known with the name of “white gypsies”.

The film will then be directed Giorgio Rights, Italian director, screenwriter and editor, winner of the David di Donatello 2021 for the best direction with the film “Volevo nascarmi”. His works include documentaries, short films and television programs as well as films that have taken part in numerous international festivals.

SEARCHED FIGURES

The casting is aimed at the selection of actors and actresses, in particular:

a boy from Northern Italy between 18 and 23 years old;

a girl from Northern Italy between 18 and 23 years old;

a child from Northern Italy between 9 and 12 years old.

They are selected Furthermore actors and actresses from theater or cinema / tv companies of any age group.

It is specified that the specimens not are aimed at the search for extras.

VENUE AND DATES OF THE CASTING

The casting for the film by Giorgio Rights will be held in Piedmont, there are several stages and dates, as specified below:

Verbania, at Villa Giulia, Corso Zanitello 10, the days 14-15-17 January 2022 (10 am-6pm);

at Villa Giulia, Corso Zanitello 10, the days (10 am-6pm); Domodossola, at Collegio Mellerio Rosmini, Via Antonio Rosmini 24, the days January 18-19, 2022 (10 am-6pm);

at Collegio Mellerio Rosmini, Via Antonio Rosmini 24, the days (10 am-6pm); Cannobio, at the Teatro Nuovo, Viale Vittorio Veneto 4, the days 20 th January (10-18 hours) e January 21, 2022 (10-13 hours).

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE CASTING

Those interested in the roles for the film by Giorgio Rights can introduce themselves directly at the casting, in the places and dates indicated above.

It is specified that underage candidates must be accompanied by their parents while adult candidates are required to be in possession of the green pass.

