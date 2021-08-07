casting for the film Amanda, adults and children

New casting opportunity for children and adults in Piedmont thanks to the shooting of the film ‘Amanda’, which will be shot in Turin next fall.

In fact, different figures including children, teenagers, adult men and women.

To apply for auditions there is time until August 31st 2021. Here are all the details and how to participate.

CASTING FILM AMANDA IN PIEDMONT

Applications are therefore open to participate in the film casting, in Piedmont, for the film entitled Amanda. The announcement, we point out, was published on the official website of the Turin Piedmont Film Commission.

The film is a feature film produced by Elsinore Film srl, and will be filmed in the Piedmontese capital approximately in the period between October and November 2021.

The work will be regularly paid.

SEARCHED FIGURES

The sought after figures for the casting in Piedmont of the film Amanda are the following:

4-year-old girl, light hair (dark blond or light brown), blue eyes;

girl between 10 and 12 years old;

2-year-old child (presentation video is not required);

men and women between 18 and 70 years of origin Peruvian (presentation video is not required).

It is noted that it is preferable, but not essential, for candidates to audition to be residents in Piedmont.

ELSINORE FILM

Elsinore Film is an independent television and film production house, active since 2012, based in Rome. It mainly produces films for cinema and TV, but also deals with series and television programs.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE CASTING

To participate in the casting for the film Amanda to be held in Piedmont, interested parties can fill in the appropriate application form, connecting to this page if minors and to this page for adults.

In addition, the following must also be attached to the form documentation:

photos taken in natural light;

presentation video that respects the following canons: simple clothing, no accessories such as earrings and other jewels, no makeup, good light and maximum spontaneity. It is also important that the shot is in the foreground and framed horizontally.

To apply, remember, there is time until August 31, 2021.

