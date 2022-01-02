CASTING FOR THE TIP. FROM CAICEDO TO MAYORAL UNTIL ALVAREZ. AS VICE VLAHOVIC LOTS OF RUNNING

It’s New Year’s Eve, with good intentions, promises and premises. 2022 has arrived, a happy new year for Fiorentina. 2021 is leaving, which for the purple lapels has been divided in the middle. Using the metaphor of a game, first and second halves are different, distant, like North and South. From January to May a film by Dario Argento, full of horror and errors. A salvation harpooned with claws, with panic as a traveling companion. Five months to forget, quickly. Then spring with the Gattuso case and finally an “Italian” summer. Vincenzo new leader, already in the saddle since the retreat in Moena. From there a Rossinian crescendo of emotions and above all of football. Finally, Florence deserved it. Almost a shame the Christmas break has arrived. Because he interrupted a sublime purple ride with Fiorentina deservedly back in the spotlight of the national media box. To show that there are no conspiracies whatsoever, you just need to do things right. With a prestigious ranking they are all forced to take care of a team and sing its praises. We didn’t need a genius to figure it out.

In the archive, therefore, twelve months first of shadows and then of sparkling lights. Let me be clear, Fiorentina have not yet held anything in their hands, the path is long, but at least the road is the right one. It is not cheap. Continuing like this in May, perhaps Europe will smile at the violets. But with some help, in the form of reinforcements, the business will be less tough.

Now on with the market. January is synonymous with negotiations, business starts again. There is a casting for the tip, the vice-Vlahovic, the one ready to take over for a portion of the race or all if the sebum, let’s hope not, he had some problems. Deputy Vlahovic is a question that has been dragging on for a long time, really too much. This market comes precisely to fill the gap. From June, however, it will be another film. From deputy Vlahovic it will pass to Dusan’s replacement. Everything suggests, in fact, that in the summer of 2022 Vlahovic will say goodbye to Florence.

So let’s stay on topicality. Names fly like confetti: da Caicedo to Borja Mayoral, passing Julian Alvarez del River, the latter player on which Fiorenti has set its sights. There is also Augustin, Alvarez too, but Uruguayan from Penarol. Except it looks more like an operation for June. In Cagliari it is located another target like Joao Pedro. One, we believe, who could give the Viola a great hand to score a few more goals. In fact, it is no longer possible that all the weight should rest on Vlahovic’s broad shoulders. Happy new year viola to you all. Not only promises, but the premises also seem important. Best wishes.