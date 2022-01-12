Casting of men and women for a new film by Renato De Maria

Casting is open for men and women for the new film by Renato De Maria, produced by Bibi Film Srl.

Filming will take place at the end of January 2022 in Piedmont, a Turin, and the work is regularly paid.

Here are the requirements and how to apply for auditions.

FILM RENATO DE MARIA CASTING

Casting has therefore begun for the new film by Renato De Maria, Italian director and screenwriter, known for several famous films and television series (“La Vita Oscena”, “District di Polizia”, ​​”General Medicine”, “Squadra antimafia” – “The Return of the Boss”).

Filming, set in 1945, will take place in January 2022 in the city of Turin and the auditions will take place at the Turin Piedmont Film Commission headquarters, in via Cagliari n.42.

REQUIREMENTS

The castings to participate in Renato de Maria’s next film are aimed at men and women, in possession of the following requirements:

aged between 18 and 75 years ;

; not having retouched eyebrows, false nails, streaks, piercing shaving, dyes, visible tattoos;

residence in Piedmont is preferable, as there is no reimbursement of travel expenses.

FILM COMMISSION TURIN PIEDMONT

The Turin Piedmont Film Commission is a non-profit organization whose founding members are the City of Turin and the Piedmont Region. Established in 2000, the Institute supports regional production through a series of subsidies and economic incentives and by promoting places and professional skills in the area. The Foundation also operates in the marketing and communication sector and by participating in international festivals and reviews, organizing press conferences.

HOW TO APPLY

To apply for the casting of Renato de Maria’s new film, you must send an email to: [email protected], attaching the following documentation:

3 photos (close-up, profile and full figure);

jacket and pants size / height / shoe size;

age;

phone number;

short presentation (in the text of the email).

OTHER CASTINGS AND HOW TO STAY UPDATED

Continue to follow us and, to find out about other castings active at the moment, you can consult our dedicated section. Finally, to stay informed, subscribe for free to our newsletter and our Telegram channel.