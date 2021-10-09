Castle Craig, the clinic for Bitcoin sufferers

Can cryptocurrency trading be addictive? Yes, and that is why there is a facility where you can treat a kind of detox, as is done with alcohol and drugs. Is called Castle Craig and he is also specializing for the “sick” of Bitcoin.

Castle Craig Clinic

Castle Craig is one rehabilitation clinic born in 1988 in Scotland. Over the years it has grown and has become a point of reference for or its therapeutic paths. Today it is present not only near Edinburgh, but also in London, Sweden, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Its focus is there cure from drug and alcohol addictions, but people sick from gambling, depressed, suffering from anxiety, with trauma, relationship-related disorders, or people suffering from eating disorders have also found refuge here.

The clinic is also making itself known for the treatment of those who are addicted to cryptocurrency trading

How to recognize Bitcoin addiction

According to Castle Craig, trading addiction should be treated as a kind of ludopathy. In practice, trading patients are hardened bettors.

Symptoms for recognizing crypto trading addiction are:

muscle tension;

anxiety;

constant price control, even at night,

constantly thinking about crypto even while doing something else.

According to Castle Craig experts, many traders get sick because Fr.they think they are investing, instead they are betting. This is due to the characteristics of the market: thousands of cryptocurrencies on which to invest (or bet, depending on your point of view), in an open arena H24, with a volatility high that plunges the trader into the vortex of speculation.

Technology also becomes addictive: you just need a smartphone to always be ready to enter the market. Social media also play their part, with dedicated channels on the various platforms and the various Telegram or whatsapp groups that give investment advice.

In addition, they explain from the clinic, the web is full of stories of people who have made it and they have enriched themselves with cryptocurrencies and this brings desire for emulation.

To recognize Bitcoin addiction, Castle Craig Clinic uses details questionnaires and the assistance of specialists. It will be up to them to understand if the patient has gone from being a normal trader to being sick.

Some clues help: Sick traders experience their business as an escape from reality and stress, and feel momentarily satisfied with their successes.

Sick of Bitcoin

According to research conducted by Daniel Craig, crypto trading addicts are used to checking the price of cryptocurrencies because they fear FOMO. Fear of Missing Out, the fear of missing the best time to make the right purchase (or the right sale).

Similar to gambling addiction, affected people change their behaviors which become destructive towards their family and their money.

It is something that it affects 9 out of 1,000 people though 70 out of 1,000 can become a problem.

Men are affected more than women, and they are mostly young.

How Castle Craig Clinic Treats Bitcoin Addiction

Castle Craig Clinic, as mentioned, treats trading addiction like gambling addiction. Indeed, it often treats it in association with other addictions that afflict the patient.

One of the treatments applied is calleda Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). It is a one-hour lesson course in which the therapist makes the patient focus on his way of thinking about trading and the behavior to be followed. The therapy also involves the use of a diary. Group sessions are also planned.

Before resorting to rehabilitation, however, there are gods simple tips to be put into practice to treat yourself (although nothing can replace the help of a doctor). Here are some of them:

limit the time dedicated to crypto;

reduce trading time;

do not consider trading as the main form of making money;

engage in other activities.

Heal for yourself

Explains the therapist Tony Marini that the Bitcoin addict in constantly checking prices and platforms goes into crisis because must make quick decisions, how much to invest, whether to sell, where to do it. A bit like in the stock market:

“For me it is gambling, some people will do it as a business and they can do it as a business, some people will become compulsive about it and lose everything they have.”

For the head therapist Jose Pereira:

“It takes your life, you get a little obsessed all the time, you get stuck neglecting yourself, neglecting your family, your friends, your other activities, neglecting the joy of life because you’re just focused, obsessed, and compulsion to look inside to find out every five minutes, ten minutes, half an hour and it completely becomes a new addiction. Well, it is necessary to go to the roots of the problem. Behavior is one thing. It is necessary to put some rules and limits on this to stop it. Let’s start by looking at what drives you to do it, what you are trying to get out of it, what you are avoiding doing it, so then you get to the root of the problems ”.

Those who reach this level must take care of themselves and must want to do it, not for others but for himself.