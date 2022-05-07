CASTROVILLI, THE RECOVERY DIARY AND THE FIRST EXERCISES IN THE GYM: “WORK WORK WORK”

A step at a time. Gaetano again takes the first steps towards recovery after surgery on the cruciate and ligaments. If this morning he updated on the visit made yesterday to Villa Stuart, today he was already in the gym for rehabilitation which, obviously, will be very slow. After the intervention on 21 April, the estimate made by Fiorentina itself is 8/10 months for the return to the field. Therefore, in addition to the hard work that Gaetano will have to do, there will also be that of not getting discouraged and losing heart away from the field. Those who have gone through a serious injury recommend focusing on yourself and surrounding yourself with loved ones and that’s what the player is doing with his future wife Rachele always close by (and the little dog Furia), among other things with a wedding to prepare for. next month.





But after the visit of Professor Mariani the player wasted no time and went back to work immediately: “work work work” writes in the stories Ig. Hand weights and knee exercises (as in the photos posted by the midfielder) are already a reason to look forward. The player also, as he announced himself, will keep a social rehabilitation diary, so much so that this morning he explained via Instagram: “From today I will continue to tell my recovery path, to share this adventure with you in its own way. Without the points, made the first tests. And everything is going well: I am super charged to continue my recovery path, day after day! Every detail is important, and I don’t want to leave anything to chance. “A way, therefore, to have a goal and put pen to paper the progress made without ever being discouraged. With the hope that the diary will soon tell (even in 2023) the return to field, Castrovilli works for that.