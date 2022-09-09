Casualties due to painful rule: “Gynecology misunderstands the law”

Aurora Garcia Lerin and Lorenzo Armenteros.

The new regulations on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy have generated a new medical conflict regarding the right to temporary sick leave for women with painful periods. Physicians agree that dysmenorrhea is disabling, but disagree on which specialists should assume the management of these transient temporary disabilities.

Following the request for collaboration from Primary Care to Gynecology and Emergencies, Both have stated that they cannot participate in the management of casualties due to painful rules due to legislative obstacles. “Family doctors are the only doctors who can process a temporary incapacity for work, a concept under which period pain is collected,” he explained to Medical Writing. María Jesús Cancelo, Vice President of the Spanish Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (SEGO).

However, from Family Medicine they understand that this is an advantageous reading of Royal Decree 624/2014. “In the regulations I do not know specifically what type of doctor should carry out the management of registrations and cancellations, but rather it refers to all health professionals. Is it so interpreting the law in your favor to see if it slips and they don’t have to carry out this administrative procedure, ”says Aurora García Lerín, member of the Board of Directors of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen).

A feeling also shared by Lorenzo Armenteros, spokesperson for the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG): “They can also manage these transient temporary disabilities. Once again they want to burden us with more bureaucracy. We are talking about a drop of three days, while the waiting list to have an appointment with the family doctor is greater in many places”.

One more reason to support Family’s resignation to IT

as already anticipated Medical Writing, The Primary Care Forum is promoting an initiative so that the specialty stops managing hospital leave from 2023. A ‘sit-in’ that they intend to carry out in the face of the “non-compliance with current regulations and high bureaucratization” that they suffer.

In this sense, Lerín considers that casualties due to painful rule affect the same problem. “That they say that because it is a transitory temporary disability we have to assume it ourselves is not true. These casualties are lor the same thing that happens with hospital discharges, the doctor who gives assistance to the patient has the power to manage sick leave”.

Despite this position, from the first level of care they resign themselves and assume that at least initially they will have to manage the casualties due to the painful rule. “We will have to accept them, but we have to fight to improve the situation in Family Medicine because with the current scenario many resignations are taking place and young people don’t want to be trained in it either”, argues Armenteros.

Other alternative formulas

The SEMG spokesperson also encourages the Ministry of Health to seek an alternative route that does not involve greater bureaucracy: “A formula should be studied that reduces administrative tasks, such as diagnose dysmenorrhea and that person can automatically request cancellation when you need it.”

Another option, as detailed by Lenin, goes through a recovery of the time off. “In some countries, sick leave is granted automatically, but those days are not charged or they have to be gradually recover working hours”explains the doctor.