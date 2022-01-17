Cat Power – Covers :: OndaRock Reviews

There periodically comes a time in Chan Marshall’s parable of adamantine talent when the Atlanta singer-songwriter must come back to herself. It usually happens after making dense albums, even emotionally: it was like this after “Moon Pix” (Matador, 1998) when they released the first splendid collection “The Covers Record” (Matador, 2000), or when “Jukebox” (Matador) came out. , 2008) after “You Are Free” (Matador, 2003) and “The Greatest” (Matador, 2006), the albums that had transformed her into an icon of indie songwriting.

The way in which she finds herself and finds the way of her tormented journey between art and life is by reinterpreting the songs she most loved, which pop up here and there in her original albums, as a crooner from club – those places where the immortalized filmmaker Jem Cohen in the intense portrait “From Fur City” (2002) – or a passionate performer like Nina Simone, of whom he had masterfully reinterpreted “Wild Is The Wind” in the past. So Chan plays the role of Cat Power and becomes all the lives and all the voices of the songs he hears his, for that unique power of the songs to become everyone’s heritage.

But when he makes a cover album, Cat Power actually releases part of the memoir by Chan Marshall. This is how the album is composed: songs that are part of her life and that are linked to past moments that the singer-songwriter chooses to tell about herself. A cartography of memory in which the chronological plan is unhinged in favor of an emotional syncretism where the only one medium to access the mnemonic process, personal and collective, it is the voice, which expresses timeless words and melodies.

Ready to record new songs with the band, Cat Power messes it all up and self-produces “Covers” in Los Angeles with Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith, Steve Gunn, Kurt Vile, M Ward), making twelve original reinterpretations of introjected and own-made songs that compose a repertoire with different degrees of the past, songs renewed by his arrangement through a classical rock and folk instrumentation.

We meet the present with Frank Ocean (“Bad Religion”) and Lana Del Rey (“White Mustang”) – with whom he had duet in the previous “Wanderer” (Domino, 2018) – but also Ryan Gosling’s Dead Man’s Bones (“Pa Pa Power “). Cat also reinterprets herself: from the song “Hate” in “The Greatest”, of which she had never accepted the gloomy vision, she draws “Unhate” returning to rest: “We all have shit, trauma, something. There are times when you feel like that. But I needed to make it right “.

We also rediscover the tradition closely linked to affections: the splendid elegy for voices and organ of “A Pair Of Brown Eyes” by the Pogues, in memory of a painful loss, and the rock force that innervates in an unprecedented way “Against The Wind “by Bob Seger to heal the wound of another death.

“Endless Love” by Iggy Pop, heard in the movie “Dogs In Space” (1986) with Michael Hutchence of INXS, ideally opens the second, vibrant part of the disc. The emotional bar is raised more and more, leading us into the restless soul of Chan: between the gaunt folk-rock of “These Days” by Nico (and Jackson Browne), also vocally rethought, and the country of “It Wasn ‘ t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels “by Kitty Wells – song discovered as a teenager in some found cassettes – to climb along the edge of the abyss with” I Had A Dream Joe “by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

Closes a goosebumps brace: “Here Comes A Regular” by the Replacements, to remember that last dollar in your pocket in New York slipped into the jukebox, and “I’ll Be Seeing You” by Billie Holiday, in memory of Grandmother. Songs reproduced in their essence.

Cat Power dials the songbook of the latter finding the ideal balance between “The Covers Record” and “Jukebox”. But above all she manages to be all the voices she evokes, together with her ghosts, and always invariably herself, with her style, her eternal dismay and the awareness of having survived trauma, addictions, pain and destiny without being lost. like others fragile with that cursed gift of truth and absoluteness. Today we no longer have Elliott Smith, Mark Linkous, Jeff Buckley and Vic Chesnutt, but we hold onto one of the last female songwriters who can make us feel excited and vulnerable.

(01/14/2022)