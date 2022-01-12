Cat Power – Covers – Reviews

Don’t underestimate the art of covers. There are musicians who resort to interpreting other people’s songs if they are dry of inspiration, or to simply hit some success with less investment of energy. Cat Power, however, has always been a champion in this field, although her own autograph repertoire is full of great classics in turn honored by others – for example, the recent case of Dave Gahan & Soulsavers, struggling with Metal Heart.

Chan Marshall knows how to make his own songs both belonging to tradition and to the contemporary, balancing himself in the same way between classic and current stylistic choices: thanks to his voice, perennial thrill of silky spleen, and to the excellent care of the arrangements, of the production he has taken care of in this case in the first person. Of re-readings of other people’s songs, Marshall has always disseminated his records, even going so far as to publish three entirely themed albums: in 2000 the unstructured and minimalist The Covers Record (became legendary like a Kicking Against The Pricks, also thanks to an unrecognizable one (I Cant ‘Get No) Satisfaction of the Rolling Stones), in 2008 the most playful and soulful Jukebox (linked to the strongly American sounds of the sumptuous The Greatest and elaborated with the so-called backing band Dirty Delta Blues composed among others by Judah Bauer and Jim White).

Now it is precisely the turn of Covers, another programmatic title based on simplicity, recorded in Los Angeles at Mant Studios with Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith, Beck). In the lineup, however, you will also find an autocover as usual: it is Unhate, i.e. the presently updated version of Hate (in which at the time he sang as Cobain “I hate myself and I want to die”), recovered from the aforementioned The Greatest, which he buys in groove, aligning himself almost with the modern look of the electronic Sun and loses in tormented pessimism. Perhaps there is a glimmer of light, perhaps it is the hope of a better future transmitted by motherhood. Covers after all, it arrives four years later Wanderer, a job that put her back on track, as a traveler of the soul and storytelling, on honest folk-blues coordinates. There he reinterpreted Stay Rihanna, because even the plans of the mainstream and indie rock, for her, have always flexed to the transversality of good songs. The journey obviously continues in Covers and the cover shot, with a passport tucked into the pocket of a denim shirt, is a clear indication of this.

Emotional by nature, so empathetic as to coordinate on the frequencies of the most touching tracks of the globe, Marshall chooses songs to which she is linked and, if they weren’t already, she even links them to us who listen to her. Thus passes from discoveries of adolescence (It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels of the country singer Kitty Wells, found on a cassette tape) to the ravages of twenty years (Here Comes A Regular of the Replacements, made to turn in the jukebok with the last coins left in the pocket), thus scarrellando the memory on different periods, different moods and even different media of fruition. Pay homage to the grandmother she loved Billie Holiday appropriating I’ll Be Seeing You, with the piano, and returns the guest’s favor Lana Del Rey in Wanderer for the single Woman, performing her A White Mustang. Greet lost friends by stripping A Pair Of Brown Eyes of the Pogues and reloading Against The Wind from Bob Seger. Pays tribute to icons: theIggy Pop from Endless Sea (discovered thanks to the film Dogs In Space by Michael Hutchence, dry and even more sinuous), the Nico from These Days (that it is written by Jackson Browne does not matter), the friend Nick Cave of the epic and dense I Had A Dream Joe.

We were initially talking about a champion of the cover. Well, take it into consideration Pa Pa Power, pretty nursery rhyme of the Dead Man’s Bones, the actor’s band Ryan Gosling, to which Marshall gives all his strength and all his elegance, transforming it into a burning battle hymn. If you still don’t believe it, listen directly Bad Religion, the coming out song against all bad religion of Frank Ocean was Channel Orange, born on tour following the execution of In Your Face and positioned at the opening of the ladder Covers: Marshall twists it, extends it just enough and ferries it into a new form, with liquid guitar phrasing, a few lines adjusted and sung elevated to a universal mantra. Amazing in yield and personality. If it brings us to our knees in this way, after more than thirty years of career, Cat Power certainly remains a cult to embrace.