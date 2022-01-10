Cat Power: “Let’s get the songs back, they’re ours, not the record companies”

He always had a thing for covers, Cat Power. Especially in times of pandemic restrictions, it is no wonder that the Atlanta songwriter threw herself on the revisiting of some of her favorite songs, coming to assemble the album Covers, out on January 14, his third in terms of musical re-readings after Jukebox of 2008 and The Covers Record, from 2000. And Chan Marshall is good at making her own pieces of others, at personalizing them, at deconstructing them, decomposing and reassembling them, at gutting them up to capture their heart and make it beat in rhythm with her own.

He has done this in the past with masterpieces such as I Found a Reason by the Velvet Underground e Paths of Victory by Bob Dylan. He does it again today, in his second Domino publication after his divorce from Matador, rummaging through his most intimate memories to give us new, intimate and sensual versions of I’ll Be Seeing You, Grandma’s beloved song in Billie Holiday’s version of Endless Sea by Iggy Pop, discovered by Chan while watching the 1986 film with Michael Hutchence Dogs in Space when she was a penniless young woman in New York, of Here Comes a Regular of the Replacements, among the songs that as a girl she selected most frequently on the jukebox. Also in the tracklist A Pair of Brown Eyes of the Pogues, A White Mustang by colleague and friend Lana Del Rey (with whom she duet in Woman in 2018), I had a Dream Joe by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Bad Religion “by Frank Ocean, songs that Cat Power brings back to the surface with that attitude of an eternal restless teenager who cannot help but delve into human vulnerability and with arrangements that reflect her path as an indie rocker who grew up in the wake of Sonic Youth and able , then, to compete with soul, blues, the nuances of jazz. But behind Covers there is not only this, he explains on the phone: “It is a cultural exchange”.

Cultural exchange in what sense?

Since I was a young girl I have always felt a great affection for the songs I listened to and sung for the first time with my parents and grandparents, and gradually I became attached to other songs that have become meaningful to me. After all, loving songs, finding yourself singing them and sharing them with your children and grandchildren is a ritual that is part of our experience as human beings and in my case it is also something that has nourished my experience as a songwriter: it comes natural to interpret written pieces. from others, it is like setting in motion an exchange of knowledge. In classical music something of the kind has always happened with the execution, by the most varied interpreters, of compositions never recorded by the authors. This is how musical traditions are handed down from one generation to the next. It has also been done with blues, country, punk. Unfortunately, with the advent of MTV, things have changed.

Why are you saying this, what are you referring to?

The fact that MTV has put this type of attitude aside to favor another tradition that is still current, that of chart-topping pop hits. At some point the big record labels realized that they could make hundreds of millions of dollars a year by betting on a few hits from a few artists, people like Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince. Since that time the songs have ceased to be works to be handed down and have become consumer products. This is even more true today, in the digital age we are living in: we only think about what the next success will be, in the record industry the value of musical culture has been lost. And I know, times change, but are we sure that all changes are necessary?

So do you think that covers can be a tool to build an intergenerational musical culture?

Absolutely, it is.

This means that you think your re-readings can also reach a young audience.

We must be optimistic and besides, we women are used to giving a lot regardless of what we get, right? It is the club that trained us for this, to have hope, to be courageous, to continually challenge ourselves. This is how we have improved our condition over time.

Bound

You have dedicated I’ll Be Seeing You to Philippe Zdar of Cassius, who died in 2019 at the age of 52, by your side in Sun.

Yes, because that song reminds me of him and sometimes the songs can become a means of keeping in touch with those who are no longer there, which gives me comfort. Among other things, Billie Holiday, who sang I’ll Be Seeing You in the 40s, is a great example of what we were talking about before, as many songs were discovered thanks to his interpretations and then picked up by others, as well as myself in Jukebox I revisited a piece she wrote with Arthur Herzog Jr., Don’t Explain, starting, however, from a cover, that of Nikki Sudden and Rowland S. Howard. What I’m trying to say is that the songs belong to humanity, not to record companies.

Among the tracks of this new album there is also yours Hate, from The Greatest in 2006, in which evoking Kurt Cobain you sang “I hate myself and I want to die”. You re-titled it Unhate, how come?

It’s a song that I wrote in a bad time and it always made me anxious, I wanted and had to fix it. I started thinking about it when I found out I was pregnant (became a mother in 2015, nda), at that point there was a soul that grew inside me, in my belly, I could no longer exempt myself from the comparison with that song which I then transformed into Unhate to never look back, to tell myself that pain can always be overcome, to give hope. Today we talk more about mental health, when I was young and I was sick I didn’t know who to turn to.

I understand what you mean, although I have never liked the expression “mental health”.

Perhaps because we should talk more about how that health depends on the fact that from an early age we are thrown into a world made of social constructs that condition us.

Already. But back to the record: I’m glad you did it again Pa Pa Power Dead Man’s Bones, Ryan Gosling’s band; their 2009 album, unfortunately the only one, is beautiful.

I discovered that song in the days of Sun, towards 2012; I remember asking Zach Shields, co-founder of Dead Man’s Bones, if they wanted to open my tour, but he told me Ryan was too busy with film commitments, so nothing came of it. On the other hand, I began to play Pa Pa Power for my own business, to then propose it during the tour of Wanderer (Cat Power’s most recent unreleased album, 2018, nda).

Bound

You have declared that you follow an elementary, not technical, nor academic approach in the creation of your cover collections: what do you mean?

That I am not so interested in learning the chords of a song, as expressing as much as possible the sensations that that song transmits to me, the emotions it makes me feel, and it is something that I can only achieve by always being on the edge of improvisation. I chose not to be ignorant, as a musician, I also studied jazz, but at the same time for me music is immediacy, vibrations.

In all this for Covers you used the same Auto-Tune-like effect on the voice you first used in Sun, your record from 10 years ago.

Because the sound of the voice obtained with that effect creates a timeless atmosphere, something ancestral and distant, but which, despite the distance, in a certain sense belongs to me. If my ancestors could sing, they would probably do it with that sound, a sound that creates a space around the voice, giving it a timeless dimension. When I sing without that effect, which to be precise is given by a guitar pedal, I perceive my voice immersed in the present, while with that effect it is as if I were traveling in time. Technically it’s similar to Auto-Tune, it’s true, but for me it means something else: openness, timelessness, universality.

How have you lived and are you experiencing the pandemic?

In so many different ways, like everyone else, I think. But among many things I thought, as an American citizen, that perhaps this pandemic has exploded for a reason. Perhaps without Covid Trump would still be in power, perhaps civil rights movements would not have grown so much. Not to mention the impact of the pandemic on the consciences of many Americans, who have realized how much the US development model, based on extreme capitalism and consumerism and enormous waste, is by no means something to be proud of. Not that I have already seen changes, but I am hopeful, there is more resilience, it seems to me that many have understood where the problem lies and are changing their habits compared to the past.

What was the first song that caught your attention in childhood?

A religious hymn I heard when I went to church with my grandmother. It did like this (begins to sing, nda). I saw all these people around me – people never seen before – singing in chorus, clapping their hands in time, smiling. I was a child, but in that ritual I felt a sense of community and collective sharing that still today, if I think about it, fills my heart.

Bound

In your discography there is an album, You Are Free 2003, with Dave Grohl, Warren Ellis and Eddie Vedder, which I think was cathartic for many women: what do you think?

I’m glad you say this. During the lockdowns, at home with my son, I listened to my old works again and I realized how much up to The Greatest including they were the fruit of a mental health fight that I have been fighting for years. I had several problems from this point of view, problems that pushed me to drink alcohol and abuse it to transform the pain and trauma into something else. I have been sober for a long time now, have been in therapy multiple times and the most recent records, since Sun forward, they represent for me a second chapter of my life, which I started writing after realizing that it was no longer the case to look back, as I said before, and that I had to be present to myself, aware and look forward. Only once I understood this – and it took me years – did I manage to take on my responsibilities with respect to my own existence, my happiness and unhappiness.

Since it comes to covers, you’ve heard the version of yours Metal Heart just posted by Dave Gahan & Soulsavers?

I listened to it just today. And I burst into tears, he gave me something I needed.

Bound