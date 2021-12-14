Cat without teeth but with an extra chromosome is looking for someone who will accept it as it is

Being born and living on the street can already be a challenge. Imagine a cat with an extra chromosome, completely toothless and with a number of characteristics that make it a special cat, able to do things only in its own way.

But there is still hope for Toothless. Three months ago he was taken to Murphy’s Safe Haven, a Texas cattery, in search of a better life: a passer-by had found him on the street shortly after his birth, had started taking care of him, until he realized he needed to special attention and expert hands.





After a thorough examination, according to the vet, there is no doubt that it will forever remain smaller than it should be. Blame the genetic anomalies with which he was born and which caused a severe facial deformity that made the nasal bridge wider than normal, in which a serious respiratory infection had nested.





Either way, the sweet kitty doesn’t think he’s different from others and spends his days playing and dozing here and there in the warmth of his foster home. Since he recovered from infections, he has become increasingly naughty and curious. It takes very little for him to be happy. Unfortunately his future is unpredictable: he will need constant routine checks, but now he is in great shape and hopes to find someone who will accept him as he is.

