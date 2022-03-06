Cata Domínguez and her discouraging outlook at Cruz Azul: How long will she be out?

Cata Domínguez was injured in his right leg in the match against Tigres and Cruz Azul will be out for several weeks; the cement benchmark could miss up to eight games.

Not everything was happiness for Blue Cross during the heroic draw that he rescued against Tigres last Wednesday on the field of University Stadiumin the duel of Matchday 8 of the Closing Tournament 2022since in the same encounter lost one of his great referents and the most discouraging forecasts indicate that will be without him for a long time: Julio César Domínguez.

Went to minute 60 when the ‘Cata’ Domínguez was forced to leave the field of ‘Volcán’ because he felt discomfort in the right leg and ever since the alarms went off around the central historicwho has remained one of the few immovable players in the Juan Reynoso lineups with Machine on the MX Leaguesince it had started as holder in the eight dates that have been disputed.

In this way, the ‘Cata’ Domínguez was subjected to medical studies this Thursday afternoon to find out what the severity of your leg injuryhowever, in the absence of knowing the precise results, the first forecasts suggest that the defender will be out of Cruz Azul for two to six weeks.

It should be noted that Juan Reynoso exploded against Liga MX due to this situation, once the match against the felinesbecause he blamed the highest body of Mexican soccer for the risk that its soccer players run due to the workload due to the series of matches that the cement team is obliged to play in Clausura 2022 and that they will also put you at a disadvantage in the Concachampions.

‘Cata’ Domínguez: What games would you miss with Cruz Azul?

It is so, the ‘Cata’ Domínguez will drop Cruz Azul by at least two weeksso it is totally ruled out to face Puebla this saturday at Matchday 9 already Cougars the following week in Day 10 of the MX Leaguejust like him Ida match of the Quarterfinals in the Concachampions against Montreal, in the Aztec stadium.

However, in the event that the worst forecaststhe cement referent would be lost up to six more games for a total of eight games; of the Days 11 to 13, in which The Machine will have to face Pachuca, Atlas and Mazatlánas well as the party of Second leg of the Concachampions quarterfinals and in case of advancing, the Round Trip of the Semifinals.

What’s more, the 34-year-old defender would stay out of the next call of the Mexican National Team for the triple March FIFA Dateonce he ‘Cata’ Dominguez had lined up with rUmbo direct to the World Cup in Qatar 2022because it seemed that he had managed to convince Gerardo Martino to take a place on your team.

