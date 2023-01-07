Cata Domínguez celebrates her son’s birthday with an apology for Chapo GuzmánHalftime

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City





Julio Cesar “Cata” Dominguez celebrated the 12 years of his son’s life matias with a thematic controversy that has led to criticism on social media, as guests appear with caps with the initials JGLwhich are linked to Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Even in one of the photos you can see one that says “Chapiza”also linked to the Sinaloan drug trafficker, who was sentenced to life imprisonment plus 30 years in the United States for “drug-related violations and a conspiracy to commit murder”according to the authorities of that country.

the little guests they also appear with pistols that are usually used to play gotchaa fact that was also pointed out, especially by the complex context that exists in the country after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, one of the sons of “El Chapo”.

Matías shared some of the photos on his social networks to thank your companionswhile in other images it can be seen that La Máquina players were also present as Erick Lira, Carlos Rotondi and Carlos Rodríguez.

Fans ask for exemplary punishment

Because some guests appear with the Cruz Azul logo on their clothing, the annoyance among the club’s supporters was capital, to the point of demanding that the directive act accordingly. In multiple messages on social networks they exposed their feelings.

Liga MX postponed a game due to violence

The first day of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX was affected due to the wave of violence that was unleashed especially in the state of Sinaloa after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán the previous Thursday in the town of Jesús María.

In the initial plan, it was contemplated that a game would be played at the Kraken Stadium for Friday between Mazatlán and León, although it had to be rescheduled, with a date still to be defined.

The decision was due to clashes between people linked to the Pacific Cartel with the military in various parts of Sinaloa, especially in the city of Culiacán.

