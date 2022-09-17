Cata joins the ranks of the PRD and will seek to be a deputy for SDO

Urban artist Edward E. Bello Pou, better known as El Cata, joined the ranks of the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD) and will aspire to become a deputy for the Santo Domingo Oeste municipality.

The president of the PRD, Miguel Vargas, led the singer’s swearing-in ceremony at the National House of the political organization and confirmed that the “doors and windows” of the PRD are open to growth.

According to a press release, Vargas indicated that “the arrival of El Cata is a reason for joy, a great honor and satisfaction, which is part of the process of opening up to different sectors and leaderships: community, religious, professional and artistic, as it is this case”.

“You are already a member of the PRD family, this is your house, the National House of the party, that of José Francisco Peña Gómez,” Vargas told the artist. “We are receiving young people, women and entrepreneurs who are contributing to this purpose of growth and strengthening of the party.”

She added that women have taken a leading role in the PRD, in whose work she said she fully trusts.

“From now on there is only room for political work, for personal and collective effort in search of the strengthening and growth of the party that places us with the possibility of coming to power in the next elections,” he remarked.

On his side, El Cata declared that he is very motivated by this new experience despite being venturing into a totally different field than what he has done all his life.

“But, I am going to do it from the heart because your house is not the house where you go but where you are called from, and when they call you, if you are going to do it, if you are going to go, do it with your heart, with abundance. , with love and the vision that this works for everyone and that others reflect on you and see in you an improvement for the world”, he expressed.

Concern about educational backwardness

During the activity, the president of the PRD expressed his concern about the progressive deterioration that he observes in various sectors of national life.

“All sectors in these two years of government have gone backwards and today we see with great concern a sector that has been one of the most affected: education,” he said.

“400 billion pesos were allocated from the national budget to the Ministry of Education in these two years and, unfortunately, they did absolutely nothing,” he emphasized.

He highlighted the deficit of classrooms, teachers, schools and everything that implies imparting national education.

“These are things that the country cannot afford in a sector that is so important for development, especially for young people and their training,” he sanctioned.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the leaders: Peggy Cabral, acting president of the party, Héctor Guzmán, vice president of the PRD, Rafael (Fello) Suberví, president of the PRD in the National District and national vice president, Daniel Ozuna, president of the party in the Santo Domingo province.