Catalonia says goodbye to the curfew after 5 weeks and also to the Green pass on the premises

Starting on Friday, January 21, Catalonia will say goodbye to the night curfew after five weeks. The decision was communicated at the end of a government meeting during which, however, it was also decided to keep all the other anti Covid measures in force so far. Closed nightclubs, meetings limited to 10 people, contingent capacities and the obligation of a health pass in restaurants, gyms and RSA. From next Friday, however, the night curfew rule between one and six o’clock will no longer limit the movement of the population, linked to the restriction since the beginning of the last Christmas holidays. The measure concerned all municipalities with more than 10 thousand inhabitants and with an incidence rate figure higher than 250 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The same applies to all neighboring towns. The result was to have more than80% of the Catalan population under curfew. The lightening decision, however, did not make everyone agree. “Without night curfew, yes, but with the premises closed.” The strongest discontent comes from the managers of discos and night clubs. “We are disappointed,” some of them report up The avant-garde, “The abolition of overnight confinement associated with maintaining the closure of factories will cause the proliferation of illegal parties and bottles. Not to mention the non-compliance with the limitation to ten people that will undoubtedly occur ».

“The farewell to the mandatory Green pass is evaluated”

The Catalan government had established new anti Covid measures since last Christmas Eve and is now taking stock of a containment action that seems to have worked. “The goal was to minimize the consequences of the Omicron variant,” explain the executive, “and despite not having reached the peak yet, all the trends indicate the slowdown of the wave”. For this reason, the restrictions will be reviewed weekly “and no longer every two weeks as was the case”. The evaluations in progress also concern the obligation of a Green pass. The government is awaiting an opinion from the Scientific Advisory Committee on the need to maintain the directive or whether to ease this front as well. What appears to be certain for now is that the obligation will last until at least January 28. “The intention is to maintain the restrictions for the minimum time necessary,” explained the spokeswoman for the executive Patricia Plaja. “We will not delay when the measures can be reduced or eliminated,” he continued, however, recalling the current state of the country’s epidemiological curve. “The high number of infections, 48,000 according to the last daily count, continues to have a strong impact on primary care. Fortunately, the most pessimistic forecasts on ICUs did not occur “, continues Plaja,” but the fact that there are more than 500 critically ill patients for a single disease this is not good news. It is shocking if we name each patient and think of their families. ”

Read also: