Catalonia: the couple formed by Shakira and Gérard Piqué will separate after an infidelity of the footballer

Two Spanish journalists have revealed that the FC Barcelona player has multiplied infidelities in recent weeks.

It is an idyll that unleashed passions in Catalonia … But it seems that the couple formed by Gérard Piqué and Shakira is coming to an end.

Two Spanish journalists revealed in the podcast “Mamarazzis” of the newspaper El Périodico, that the FC Barcelona player had engaged in infidelity, discovered by Shakira. “The singer surprised him with another and they are going to separate”, says Laura Fa, one of the podcast hosts.

Pique’s new routine

According to her, the couple had already been struggling for several weeks. The journalist reports on the new routine of the couple, who had been living almost separately for several weeks. Gérard Piqué having an apartment in Barcelona, ​​which he frequented more and more.

In addition to this, the footballer multiplied the outings in the bars in the north of the Catalan capital, in particular with his teammate at Barça, Riqui Puig, and this “until two and three o’clock in the morning”, including training days. places where he “was seen accompanied by other women”.

Several other elements support the thesis of an imminent separation, such as the fact that Shakira has not shown herself alongside her husband on social networks for several months. Their relationship, formalized in 2011, had never given rise to a marriage.

