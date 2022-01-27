Catalonia wants to rehabilitate women accused of witchcraft

On Tuesday the Catalan parliament approved a measure (a “resolution”) with the aim of rehabilitating hundreds of women who between the fifteenth and eighteenth centuries were “unjustly” persecuted, tortured and killed on charges of witchcraft. According to the political groups that supported the initiative, the killings of these women were among the least studied femicides in history, and some policies have spoken of “misogynist persecutions” which in some ways resemble mechanisms that are still current.

According to historians, between 1400 and 1750 between 80,000 and 100,000 people were tried for witchcraft. About 80 percent of these were women: not only healers and “sorceresses”, but also women who had scientific knowledge, who knew how to distinguish and use medicinal plants or who practiced abortions; they were often widows or unmarried and for this reason they also transgressed the social norm. In particular, historiographical research has shown that the Àneu valley, in the north-west of Catalonia, was the place where the first law against witchcraft in Europe was approved in 1424 and one of the places where more executions took place on the basis of this offense.

MP Aurora Madaula, from the Junts pro Catalunya (JXC) independence party, said women killed for witchcraft in Catalonia became a “catalyst for social tensions”: according to Madaula, who voted in favor of the measure like the rest of her party , their stories are a clear example of the violence and gender discrimination to which women were subjected as a form of control in society, especially in the most remote areas.

The resolution was proposed by the deputy Jenn Díaz, of the left-wing independence party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), who had suggested rehabilitating the memory of hundreds of women persecuted and unjustly killed, pointing out that the current society also “persecuted” the models of femininity that do not fall within the canons of the patriarchal system. Even deputy Basha Change, from the anti-capitalist Candidatura d’Unitat Popular (CUP) party, said that the witch hunt “is not a thing of the past” and that it is necessary to spread the truth and “do justice”.

The proposal was voted on by ERC, JXC, CUP, the Catalan Socialist Party and En Comú Podem, a coalition of forces close to Podemos, on the left; the centrist party Ciudadanos abstained, while they voted against the conservatives of the Partit Popular Català and the deputies of Vox, far right, according to which the parliament should have dealt with more urgent matters.

In practice, the resolution calls on the local authorities of the Catalan community to include in the streets of the cities the names of more than 800 women persecuted and killed for witchcraft, as an “exercise of historical review” by the institutions. It also provides for more in-depth studies to be devoted to the so-called witch hunt “with a different gender perspective” and for the theme to be included in history programs.

The initiative was supported by a campaign organized by the history magazine Sàpiens which had as its slogan “they were not witches, but women”.

Similar initiatives had already been organized in other countries, including Scotland and Germany, where for years there have been projects aimed at rehabilitating the role of women killed for witchcraft. Last July, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights approved a resolution calling for an end to the violence committed every year against thousands of people accused of witchcraft, including expulsions from communities, torture, mutilation or killings that still occur today. occur in various parts of the world.

