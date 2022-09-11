Catalytic converter thefts continue to escalate

Seven incidents of illegal appropriation of catalysts were reported yesterday, Friday, in the areas of Carolina and Canovanas, reported the Police Bureau.

The police report indicates that the first and second of the incidents occurred in the parking lots of the Plaza Carolina shopping center, in front of the Chili’s restaurant and in the TJ Maxx department store. There they illegally seized two catalytic converters that belonged to a Mitsubishi Outlander model, gray, and another white bus, from the years 2020 and 2019, respectively.

A third incident of illegal appropriation was reported at 10:28 pm in the parking lot of the Walgreens pharmacy, located in the Los Colobos, Carolina shopping center. There they illegally appropriated another catalytic converter from a Mitsubishi, Outlander model, from the year 2021.

Police on the trail of thieves in the face of the rise in theft of car catalytic converters

A fourth, fifth and sixth incidents were reported at the Taíno Motors dealership in Carolina, where the sales manager alleged someone illegally appropriated three catalytic converters from a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander.

The latest incident was reported in the parking lots at the Outlets Rute 66 in Canovanas, in front of the Burlington department store, where another catalytic converter from a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander was seized.

These cases were referred to the Carolina Area Property Division, who will handle the investigations.