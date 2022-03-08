Catania can finish the championship. Third auction: Mancini pays the requested 25%

There is a third competitive auction, made official in these hours by the Etna court, which could – this time definitively – define once and for all the future of Calcio Catania. The competitive auction will expire on March 15 at 2 pm with the difference that in the case of multiple bids (starting from the figure of 500 thousand euros) it will not go up, but the bankruptcy trustees will find the best solution to assign to an owner valid that shows all the guarantees, the management of the club that last December 22nd had been declared bankrupt.

The other news that emerged in the afternoon concerns Benedetto Mancini, an entrepreneur who had declared an interest in the operation, but had not managed – according to him – to forward the Pec with all the documentation required by the previous auction. Mancini this time paid the sum of 125,000 euros requested as an advance by the Court and says he is more than ever ready to continue his climb to get his hands on Catania and relaunch it. The ten days of provisional exercise, therefore, began with many innovations. On the 15th, therefore, the announcement will expire, on the 16th Catania will play the home match against Campobasso as well as that of Sunday in Vibo, on the 17th the provisional exercise deadline is set. As usual, there is little time left, but finally something seems to be moving to ensure a future for city football.