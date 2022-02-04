Catania, drug courier with citizenship income arrested

11 kilos of marijuana and high-potential hashish seized.

CATANIA – The face of Jack Sparrow – played by Johnny Depp – of the cult series The Pirates of the Caribbean as a logo imprinted on the packaging of some blocks of drugs seized by the Guardia di Finanza of Catania. It is the ‘singular’ feature of an operation by the Fiamme Gialle that led to the arrest of a marijuana and hashish courier, a result earner of citizenship income. Eventually 11 kilos of 11 kg of high-potential drug were seized.

The classic checkpoint at the San Gregorio toll booth: the nightmare for anyone who transports drugs. The 53-year-old arrested was arrested, but when asked for identification documents he began to get nervous. At that point, more in-depth research was carried out and from there the discovery of the 4 vacuum bags, hidden in the car compartment.

The driver of the car – in the current state of the proceedings, for which the cross-examination was not carried out – was arrested or in the act of crime for trafficking and detention for the purpose of drug trafficking. The arrest of the man, at the request of the Public Prosecutor of Catania, was validated by the Judge for the preliminary investigations. Furthermore, the procedures for obtaining the revocation of the granting of citizenship income have been started.