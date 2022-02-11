Catania: first deserted bankruptcy auction. No offer

Nobody wants to take over the sporting title of Catania. At 12 the public tender to buy the football business branch expired after the bankruptcy declared last December 22nd by the Etna court. No one has forwarded pec with offers – starting price of one million – although the price was really low. One million, plus another three deferred until the end of the season to cover exclusively sports debts. Before the bankruptcy, whoever wanted to buy the company and also the Torre del Grifo sports center, would have had to cover a hole of over 54 million.

Zero offers

–

At the opening of the envelopes, inside the Palazzo di Giustizia, in the office of the lawyer Ciraolo, zero offers. The Bureau of the Tribunal issued a statement of a few lines to confirm the absence “of requests to participate”. The rossazzurra team, meanwhile, was training in Torre del Grifo, as they prepare for tomorrow’s match against Picerno, at home. Now members and fans await the further decisions of the Court. In reality, now it will be the bankruptcy trustees who will wait until the end of the month for any offers to take over the title. If, once again, no one shows up, on February 28 the sporting activity for the first team and youth teams will cease.