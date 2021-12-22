Sports

Catania, the club went bankrupt: 30 days to appeal the sentence

Yesterday the club had presented itself at the hearing with an expression of interest from a Roman entrepreneur, without however specifying the times and methods. The repayment plan was deemed insufficient by the Court

With the sentence number 263/2021 published today, the bankruptcy section of the court of Catania accepted the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, declaring the bankruptcy of the rossazzurra company due to a state of insolvency equal to a total amount of 56 million euros between payables to the tax authorities (53) and sports payables (three). The provisional exercise of the company remains valid until January 2, and has been entrusted to three bankruptcy trustees: the accountants Antonio Maria Enrico Giucastro and Daniela D’Arrigo (former members of the board of Ctu appointed by the bankruptcy court) and the lawyer Giuseppe Basile.

the scenarios

Now it will be their task to identify the financial resources necessary to complete the 2021/22 football season. Yesterday Catania had presented itself at the hearing with an expression of interest from a Roman entrepreneur, without however specifying times and methods. A repayment plan deemed insufficient by the Court. Now the company has 30 days to appeal the bankruptcy sentence, with a complaint to the Court of Appeals. The Etna team, tonight, will still have to take the field against Monopoli for the first return day of the Serie C group C scheduled at 9 pm at the Angelo Massimino Stadium.

December 22, 2021 (change December 22, 2021 | 17:32)

