Catania, the derby is yours: superstar Luca Moro sinks Palermo

Red-blue apotheosis. The derby is from Moro di Catania, his brace lands a Palermo stunned by the goals of the center forward prodigy and by the heart of the whole team capable of overcoming an opponent theoretically superior in terms of players, ranking and phrasing. But Baldini prepared it perfectly, the players responded to every indication, a triumph that will remain in the recent history of this battered club that has yet to know and write its own destiny.

The push of 4-2-3-1 worries the rosanero non-possession phase. Catania protests after 15 for an intervention by Marconi who slows down Russini’s race to goal. The referee does not intervene between the protests of the rossazzurra bench. But at 22 ‘the derby was released for Biondi’s entry into the area, tackled by Odjer. From the disk Moro does not fail and the audience makes Massimino vibrate.

The Catania does not lower the pace of the games and before the break goes close to doubling twice. Russini sends wide from a good position (34 ‘), Greco six minutes later in front of the goal misses a more than favorable opportunity after a shot by Biondi deflected by the goalkeeper. Before the break, another diagonal from Russini touches the post to Pelagotti’s right.

In the second half, everything happens. Russini commits a second foul in midfield and is sent off in the 20 ‘. Baldini covers himself by removing Greco and Biondi, Palermo responds with Almici and Silipo, but the first in the 34th minute takes a ball boy by the back of the head and after apologizing takes the way of the locker room, sent off directly. The pinks press, Catania divides with a big heart. All behind the line of the ball, but when, 5 ‘from the end, Moro takes the ball in midfield and inspires Zanchi to restart, the whole stadium pushes the two towards the goal. Moro doubles with an unbelievable ovation and then fails the trio on a restart that leads him to travel 40 meters almost alone. In the final, in addition to Alici, Luperini is also kicked out for a reaction foul, but by now the die is cast, Catania rejoices in front of a fairytale audience.

Before the start, the “hyena” Ismaele La Vardera and the artist Roy Paci handed over to the mayor Pogliese, in the presence of the president of the League, Ghirelli, a check for work on the fish market devastated by the flood in October.

CATANIA 2-0 PALERMO

CATANIA (4-3-2-1) Tired 7; Calapai 7, Claiton 7 (from 1st Ercolani 7), Monteagudo 7, Pinto 7; Rosaia 7 (from 43 ‘st Albertini sv), Maldonado 7 (from 18’ st Izco 6.5), Greco 7.5 (from 18 ‘st Provenzano 6.5); Biondi 7 (from 25 ‘st Zanchi 7), Russini 7; Moro 8. (Sala, Ropolo, Pino, Cataldi, Sipos, Russotto, Piccolo). Herds Baldini 8.

PALERMO (3-5-2) Pelagotti 6; Buttaro 5.5 (from 9 ‘st Almici 4), Marconi 5, Crivello 5; Accardi 6 (from 41 ‘st Fellas sv), Dall’Oglio 6 (from 9’ st Luperini 4), De Rose 5, Odjer 5 (from ‘1’ st Silipo 6), Valente 6 (from 25 ‘st Floriano 5, 5); Soleri 7, Brunori 5.5. (Massolo, Lancini, Doda, Perrotta, Giron, Peretti). Annex Filippi 5.5.

REFEREE Rutella of Enna 5.5.

NETWORKS: Moro on penalty at 24 ‘pt; Moro at 40 ‘st

NOTE About 10 thousand spectators. Expelled: Russini at 21 ‘st, Almici at 32’ st, Luperini at 45 ‘st Ammoniti De Rose, Pinto, Dos Santos, Accardi, Monteagudo, Soleri, Moro.

