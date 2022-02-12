Catania, the lawyer Chat to ISP: “First deserted auction is a strategy but now …”

The auction went deserted bankruptcy issued by the Catania court for the purchase of the Catania Calcio, declared bankrupt last December. To the microphones of Itasportpress.itthe lawyer intervened Eduardo Chiacchioan expert in sports law and also legal of Turin, who in the past defended the Football Catania. This is his analysis: “It does not surprise me that the first bankruptcy auction went deserted. It is a strategy and it often happens because potential buyers try to lower the auction price and with subsequent enchantments they will be able to buy the rossazzurra company at an amount. I have followed many failed clubs and I know the specific matter well. There may be a continuation of the provisional exercise as it happened to other clubs in the same conditions of Catania. If the court does not extend the provisional exercise, the team after February 28 is excluded from the championship. I do not know the situation of Catania very well and therefore I limit myself not to go into details. I am very sorry about the bankruptcy of Catania and I am also one of the creditors for years of unpaid consultancy. Catania I won a lawsuit with Montevideo Wanderers for the footballer Jorge Martinez and the Etna club saved 11 million euros. ” The lawyer Chiacchio therefore confirms what Itasportpress had anticipated last January 27 about the very high probability of a deserted auction as a real investor strategy.