Catania, the Mayor of Pogliese: “No to adventurers or jackals. We need solid foundations “

The bankruptcy section of the court of Catania accepted the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, declaring the bankruptcy of the rossazzurra company due to a state of insolvency for a total amount of 56 million euros between payables to the tax authorities (53) and sports payables (three). The provisional exercise of the company remains valid until January 2, and has been entrusted to three bankruptcy trustees. The day after the news made known yesterday, the Mayor of the city of Catania, Salvo Pogliese, he expressed himself on what happened.

“On the sad events of Calcio Catania I can only experience contrasting sensations and emotions: on the one hand there is the fan, the guy who followed the favorite team away, the” curve-maker “in love with Catania 1946 and the difficult” history ” and tormented of the serial number 11700; and for that “boy” a story is over, forever, and I feel all the sadness of it. As Mayor, on the other hand, I believe I still have to do what is in my faculties so that the sporting history of Catania and Catania can restart on a solid basis, with a serious project and adequate professionalism, without adventurers or jackals to contend for the “remains”.

The responsibilities of failure are there, of course, they are multiple, they go back in time and history will judge. For now, I am closely following the developments of today’s bad news and future deadlines. And to those who think or write that there are more important things than Calcio Catania I say that maybe they are also right; they forget, however, that not only feelings and a sense of belonging move around a team (and it is not really very little …), but families who work in the related industries and workers who will go into difficulty; there is the image of a city that builds territorial visibility and marketing on the top team ”.

“At this moment I think of those workers, as well as friends and people from Catania who lost their lives for this“ story ”, for too much love and genuine passion.In the next few days we will have more elements to think about, today is the time for sorrow and emotions, often very personal “.It was a good story, Catania 1946.Melior de cinere surgo “.

