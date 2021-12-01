Catania, the new gym of Malerba is ready but it is only the beginning

A gym that becomes the flagship for the comprehensive school “Malerba” and for the “Mario Cutelli” high school in Catania. A facility where you can practice sporting activities in total safety. This morning the ribbon cutting of the new structure in via Messina. “Today – says the Mayor of Catania Salvo Pogliese – is a very important day for many students thanks to the interventions included in the measures envisaged for the“ Pact for Catania ”. Almost nine million euros which will concern 22 institutes in the Etna capital. The school – continues Pogliese – absolutely needs ordinary and extraordinary maintenance. We are talking about a priority commitment towards which we are working with great determination “. Once the works have been completed in about 4 months, the gymnasium will be used by the students of the “Malerba” and the “Cutelli” high school. “This is the first system delivered after the resolution which provides for the safety and redevelopment of 22 school complexes – underline the councilors Sergio Parisi (Sport) and Pippo Arcidiacono (Maintenance) – in the immediate future, in addition to the interventions already in progress, other initiatives related to energy efficiency will be added “. “The municipality of Catania – echoes the councilor for public education Barbara Mirabella – has been at work since August 2020 to carry out the operations necessary to guarantee the safety of teachers and pupils in schools. We will continue in this direction also by continuing the collaboration with the Metropolitan City “. On the same wavelength also the managers of the classical high school “Mario Cutelli” and of the comprehensive institute “Malerba”, respectively Dr. Elisa Collella and Dr. Agata Pappalardo. “A commitment that the municipal administration had made and that it was able to maintain within a reasonable time. With all the critical issues of the moment, it was not easy to predict a school year with the possibility of using such a qualified and large facility “.

(video Davide Anastasi)

