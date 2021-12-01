Catanzaro Calcio, here is Vivarini, a long-term project. Password, restart

Restart as a common denominator, as a shared wish. This is the key word at the basis of the marriage signed yesterday between Catanzaro and Vincenzo Vivarini, reaffirmed also today during the presentation press conference at the headquarters in via Gioacchino da Fiore. On the one hand, the club – represented by diggì Foresti and diesse Furs, not from the absent president Noto – in search of a way to rebalance a badly born season and dictate the start of a new two-year project; on the other hand the new technician back in the running after Chiavari’s unlucky interlude with Entella, ready to get back into the game.

“A SUFFERING DECISION” – “If we’re here it’s because something didn’t work – Foresti’s frank opening words – In these situations, the coach always pays, but the team knows that the moment of responsibility has come and everyone must feel involved”. A bit of the gist of the speech made yesterday in the locker room in the presence of the president – “a constructive confrontation” as the diggì defined it – which sounds a bit like the last alarm for the group. “There is little time and we know where we went wrong – the manager’s analysis – It was a difficult decision and Calabro should be thanked for the excellent work he did: we wanted to get to the bottom with him but it was not possible and the Vivarini era begins today ». An era that promises to be not easy, with upcoming horizons even a little different from those of last June. «Let’s not look at Bari – the message – Let’s make our championship thinking about Sunday after Sunday. Certainly we did not expect to be so far from the summit but so be it: the property has shown that it wants to fix things by choosing this staff now you have to reset everything, bury the hatchet because even the frictions of recent days have hurt the squad”

“MY SUGGESTION” – They certainly did not help to clear the air and make choices in the most lucid way. «There were three coaches with a similar profile – the words of Diesse Pelliccioni – all three veterans from championships in B and all three with the characteristics we were looking for. Vivarini was my suggestion: he is a coach who does few words and many facts. We confronted each other and immediately chose him ».

“A LONG-TERM PROJECT” – Immediate investiture, closing the deal a little less. “Catanzaro is a square that thrives on football and this gives a lot of stimuli – the first words of the coach in the Giallorossi – My staff and I are angry, ready and focused to do well”. The first meeting with the team took place this morning with the training session in Simeri.

«I found an uneasy group – the admission – Changing the driver on the bench always upsets the thought. I told the boys that more self-esteem is needed, that it is not all negative, that there are also values ​​but that on an individual level we can and must give more. We need to understand what made it less: whether the nature of the problem is mental, physical, environmental or tactical ». A nice headache, in short, to be unraveled soon because the calendar already presents a crucial junction.

«We have to buy time and make a result already against Foggia – Vivarini’s opinion, intending to go step by step – Now a study phase is opening and we must use it to understand how and where to intervene. The project with the club is long-term also because the league is difficult and there are other better equipped squares. I was asked to make the team grow, not to win the championship – the message – A bit the same conditions as Bari: give my best immediately, next year try to do even better ». In the meantime, leave again, then you will understand where the journey will take with the engine running.