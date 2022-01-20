Catanzaro, covid al Pugliese medicine activated with the first 6 beds

Start slightly at relieve the pressure of hospitalizations on the Infectious Diseases ward of the Apulian hospital Ciaccio di Catanzaro. In recent days, following an impulse from the general management, the process of conversion of a section of the Geriatrics unit into Covid Medicine. A strategy already tested in previous pandemic waves and, in particular, in November 2020, when the entire department was used for the care of patients affected by the virus.

The first places

6 stations are already active which allowed the transfer of as many patients from Infectious Diseases who thus gained some beds: 31 employed out of 35 available. In particular, those asymptomatic patients hospitalized for other causes but as infected isolated in the infectious diseases ward were transferred to the newborn Covid Medicine. Over the next few days, the budget will increase as it passes from the current 6 to an availability of 12 to 14 beds guaranteeing a concrete relief valve to the departments under stress.

Infrastructural interventions

In fact, in a couple of days they will be completed infrastructural works for the creation of a dedicated covid path to the passage of patients to avoid any form of contamination with no covid hospitalizations. For this purpose, a tunnel was set up in a few days that allows patients to be transferred directly to the ward.

Telemedicine

In the meantime, also at the hospital of Catanzaro, in the operating unit of Infectious Diseases has been started the telemedicine project realized in agreement with the Gemelli polyclinic in Rome. This is the operation recently illustrated by the President of the Region, Roberto Occhiuto, which should make it possible to limit the hospitalization of subjects who, despite having contracted the virus, can be managed at home. A first patient was discharged after three days of hospitalization, and will be monitored directly by thanks to an application installed on the smartphone.