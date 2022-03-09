Catanzaro, false vaccinations at the “Ciaccio”: the investigation of the Prosecutor’s office is triggered

It will now be the Prosecutor led by Nicola Gratteri to investigate the alleged fake inoculations of anticovid vaccine that would have taken place in the vaccination point of the De Lellis presidium. Yesterday morning, as had been announced, the management of the Pugliese Ciaccio hospital, represented by the commissioner Francesco Procopio, filed a detailed statement on what was discovered. Now the investigators will have to find confirmations about the responsibility of the two administrative employees of the Catanzaro hospital already reached by a suspension measure. But the investigators will also have the task of verifying the exact size of the scam consumed. According to the internal investigation carried out by the Pugliese, at least fifty people would have been registered among the vaccinated, thus receiving the reinforced green pass even though they never received any administration. In recent days, the president of the Calabria Region had raised the alarm and revealed the illicit system, Roberto Occhiuto.

