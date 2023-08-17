Cataract surgery day begins for boys and girls in Bolivar

Miracle Mission and Bolivar Sarkar began in Ciudad Guayana, Caroni Municipality, a mega day of surgery for cataracts and strabismus for boys and girls from across the unit, where 87 boys and girls will be benefited in the first phase.

The Uyapar Hospital, located in Puerto Ordaz, will be the headquarters for 87 boys and girls, taken from 11 municipalities of the state, to undergo their respective eye surgeries after pre-evaluation.

Governor Ángel Marcano celebrated the beginning of this Children’s Ophthalmology Day and said that health is guaranteed for the Bolivarian people through these days.

“Every morning we take up the challenge of increasing the quality of life of the Bolivarian people through various actions, and today we bring with these families the hope, the love that only the Revolution and our brother, President Nicolás Maduro, can bring to our lives. Can give to the people” Governor.

Marcano pointed out that strengthening the regional public health system is a priority that remains on the government’s agenda; For which he highlighted the commitment of the Bolivar Social Foundation (FSB) to participate in matters of a social or health nature.

In this sense, Marcano explained that the FSB has added 10 qualified professionals to the region, who will be in charge of showing each little boy and girl a new clear vision, to fulfill one of the dreams of 87 Bolivarian families.

mothers speak

Joaneseth Guzman, a beneficiary mother, explained that her son was born with congenital cataracts and thanks to the work of the doctors, he will be operated on for the second time. “This time he will be operated on intraocular lenses, I am happy because without this it would not have been possible, it costs $6,000 for both eyes in a private clinic.”

For her part, Adri Marin, the mother of a girl with strabismus, explained in detail how she arrived at this surgical plan. “Thanks to the Mayor of Rossio Municipality, Vuihelm Torellas, who made a public call for boys and girls with strabismus who wanted to be treated, we have achieved this reality. My daughter is in third standard and it is difficult for her to study, but now our life will change.”

Fran Bolivar, a resident of the municipality of Rossio, invites parents and representatives of the faith to participate in these days. “I recommend everyone to seek the necessary means to strengthen these campaigns, we are neighbors without resources and the government has given us a lot of help.”