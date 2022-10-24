Entertainment

Catarina Furtado remembers meeting with Angelina Jolie: “Mission”

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

HToday, October 24th, is United Nations Day, a date that led Catarina Furtado to make a special publication on social networks where she recalled her meetings with Ban Ki-moon, António Guterres and Angelina Jolie.

“As necessary today as in the past, is hope and determination for a more dignified, fair, equal and sustainable world. Even if it’s hard to believe, we can’t give up trying. I refuse to sit back. a duty”, he reflects.

“In my mission, now 22 years old, I always find hope in the people who decentralize themselves to support, and in the people who survive on so little. As a Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Population Fund UNFPA, I have witnessed a lot of suffering , but also to the greatest gestures of empathy, mutual help and nonconformity”, he emphasizes.

“I want to continue to sow hope, with information that can transform reality, realities”, he adds.

Also Read: Photo of the Week: A gesture of solidarity that ended up in a wave of criticism

Always be the first to know.
Sixth year in a row Consumer Choice and Five Star Award for Online Press.
Download our free App.

Apple Store Download

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

The 10 secrets of ‘Predators’ that you can discover in Star Plus

5 mins ago

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber in a negligee to celebrate Halloween

6 mins ago

Felicity Jones leads Aston Martin’s new campaign celebrating the power of the DBX707 at PortalAutomotriz.com

16 mins ago

Billie Eilish has long felt trapped in her image and didn’t know who she was

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button