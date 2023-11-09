Catarratas and Federación are the most affordable destinations to travel to within the country.



Holiday

Iguazu Falls, Federación (Entre Ríos) and Salta are the three most affordable destinations Travel agencies have tourist offers for the last long holidays of the year and the next summer holidays. Packages for foreign countries are priced in dollars and locals may face some changes in their prices with increases in fuel and transportation,

Despite the context of economic instability due to exchange crisis and inflationary process, Alfredo Castro, manager of Aiva Turismo in Formosapointed out that tour operators are working with a certain generality with national and international offers, “with dollar values ​​for foreign countries and with pre-established national destinations, packages are put together, but some according to the increase in fuel With the possibility of updating prices “and other factors that affect transportation and accommodation.”

“The biggest movement is associated with those who are paying in advance for their travel through the savings account we provide and, to a lesser extent, with those who are taking advantage of the pre-trip program and its 50% discount. Are picking up. Refunds,” he said.

And he added: “For the upcoming summer, we have different offers for the most sought-after destinations, which are traditionally Iguazu Falls at 130,000 pesos (five days and three nights), Federación in Entre Ríos with similar prices ; “It rises from 140,000 pesos to 180,000 pesos for five nights and seven days, to Carlos Paz at 185,000 pesos, to Mar del Plata which reaches around 220,000 pesos and to Mendoza at 235,000 pesos, eight days and five nights.”

Regarding offers abroad, Castro noted that for the Formosa region, Brazilian beaches are the most requested: “We have prepared packages for these destinations for ten days and seven nights for $590, as well as for $385 Another option of seven days and five nights has also been prepared. ,

The national government confirmed that the November 20 holiday, which marks Sovereignty Day, will not be extended, despite the fact that the presidential vote is scheduled to take place the previous day, the 19th. Thus, the last election event will take place on the long weekend of November i.e. Sunday.

This official announcement was significant for the tourism sector in view of the last minute closing sales and agreement on accommodation sites for days of stay.