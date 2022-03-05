Catastrophe in Bitcoin! BTC It is going to be a very tough day for Ethereum ETH and BNB

photo freepik.com

This Friday morning, March 4, 2022, we will focus on the cryptocurrencies that we use the most, in which we invest the most. In the center of our attention as always Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH and BNB. What consequences will the war between Ukraine and Russia have in the long term?

Bitcoin-BTC Analysis

Bitcoin is once again invaded by poor results in recent hours… The cryptocurrency is plummeting, leaving its prices at values ​​of 41,374.48 dollars. These are falls that reach 4.79% in what are being the last hours, remembering at all times the increases of 6.95% of the recent week. Regarding your data, we are looking at a market volume of the last 24 hours of $26,768,770,154 and a capitalization of about $784,522,114,800.

Ethereum ETH Analysis

Ethereum obviously follows suit with Bitcoin, and closely at that. What we have seen in the last hours has been a lack of trend in Ethereum. Its current price arises from the falls of 6.44% in the last hours, resulting in a value of 2724.25 dollars per unit of Ethereum. Their rises can be seen so far this week, on upward slopes of up to 3.68%. Let’s see its market capitalization of the last hours, located at about $326,411,659,487 and a market volume of $13,950,324,280.

BNB Analysis

BNB is another cryptocurrency of interest to the investor who, in addition, is influenced by the trend of the most popular cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. We will see BNB in ​​values ​​like the one of 394.45 dollars and falling. Although the week was showing us rises of 8.97%, the last 24 have been falls of 3.16%. Let’s take a look at the BNB market volume for the last 24 hours, standing at $1,638,014,504, and the market capitalization at about $65,106,122,780.

