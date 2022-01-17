“Catastrophic Consequences”, the hour of terror in the United States – Libero Quotidiano





Xi Jinping is about to become master of China practically for life, since it is in the odor of a third term: an unprecedented event since Mao’s time. The Chinese president participated remotely in the World Economic Forum, through which he sent an important and heavy message to the world, and in particular to the United States. The latter are blamed for the current tension, not accepting that their hegemony on world affairs is questioned by China.





Without explicitly naming America and the president Joe Biden, in his speech Xi Jinping repeatedly referred to them: “If the major economies abruptly step on the brake and put a U-turn on monetary policy, then there will be problems and emerging countries will pay“. Then the criticism of the tariffs launched by Donald Trump and remained in force despite the change in the White House.





“Globalization is unstoppable – declared Xi Jinping – and will not be derailed by the pandemic. Maintaining a mentality that sees the world system as a zero-sum game does not help, the formation of systems and small circles that polarize the world does not help because it feeds ideological divisions and cuts the legs of international cooperation ”.