catastrophists, surrender. The whip of Formigoni – Libero Quotidiano





Roberto Formigoni November 28, 2021

A little more than a week has passed since the conclusion of the international conferences dedicated to the energy transition and to the need to limit the growth of the planet’s temperature to a maximum of 1.5 degrees, under penalty of very serious consequences for our very lives. The fundamental tool remains the limitation of the use of energies of fossil origin (oil and derivatives) and of coal. But if we do not want to reduce the productive and economic development of countries, starting with the poorest ones who most ask to grow freely (as in the end it is their right), with what to replace oil and coal? The least impacting sources are renewables (water, solar and wind) and nuclear power. The use of wind and solar power has grown a lot in recent years, also thanks to technological innovations.





But according to the UN itself, a key role must be played by nuclear energy, and this starting from the closest possible time frame. Well, all of this sounded like a blasphemy until recently, especially in our country. We recall that in 1987, close to the explosion of the distant Russian power station of Chernobyl, a popular referendum blocked any development program for Italian nuclear plans. Yet we were at the forefront of safe nuclear development, and our scientists were among the very best. Nothing to do, demagogy had won over science, we dismantled our plants and Italy increased the share of nuclear energy purchased from neighboring countries, above all France, without taking into account that a possible accident in French plants would have spilled on Italy in the north, with the help of the winds, quantities of pollutants equal to those eventually produced by Italian plants that have broken down.

Today finally, and fortunately, we are forced to retrace our steps. Nuclear power plants are recognized for one of the lowest values ​​in terms of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, an impact even lower than that of solar energy. Furthermore, nuclear power is capable of supplying large quantities of energy in a constant, 24-hour, and controllable way. Even the “prophetess” Greta Turnberg, posed to the direct question: stop the world by blocking all energy, continue with coal or develop nuclear power (as quartum non datur), grudgingly admitted that the development of nuclear power is the preferable solution. At this point, catastrophists around the world, surrender! And the 1987 Italian referendums repent bitterly! Science must be examined with great attention but then it must be listened to.



