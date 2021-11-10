Catawiki, between luxury fashion and art the trends that will guide purchases in 2022 in Italy

How to know the trends in vogue next year and what will be the trendy objects for 2022? Simple, just ask an expert. Catawiki, Europe’s leading online platform for special objects, has done much more. He asked 240 experts to create a definitive report that would tell the trends that will dominate purchases in different fields: art, fashion, design, jewelry, watches, cars and, in general, everything related to ‘lifestyle’.

Thus was born the Catawiki 2022 trends report, a research conducted by the consulting and strategy firm Crowd dna, from which the 7 main trends that will guide purchases in the next year emerged: nostalgia of the 90s, craftsmanship, timeless classics, earth and nature, cultural heritage, a new life, and panache and imagination. A meticulous and authoritative report, created thanks to the supervision of the best experts active in multiple fields, which defines the guidelines, and a list of special objects, useful both for those who want to buy and for those who want to sell with increasing awareness.

“Investing today in what will be the trend of tomorrow. This is what we are offering through this report to enthusiasts around the world. We are fortunate to be able to build value thanks to the great experience and knowledge made available by our experts. It is a job that is done daily in Catawiki and today we offer it to all Italian collectors who share their passion with us every day “he commented Federico Puccioni, vice-president at Catawiki.

On the occasion of the launch of this report, Catawiki has also decided to organize a series of auctions based on the 7 trends selected by the experts. The auctions will start between 10 and 11 November and will end between 19 and 21 November. So here are the 7 trends that will dominate 2022.

– Nostalgia for the 90s: the purchasing power of millennials is growing, as is the search for the cult objects that have defined their youth. Fashion trends inspired by grunge, pop culture memorabilia are today at the peak of popularity and, for this reason, experts point to ‘nostalgia for the 90s’ as a key trend, especially in the luxury sector, with the 84% of respondents who place it among the top 3 cultural drivers in multiple sectors.

The 70s fashion style has today been replaced by 90s icons such as Jean Paul Gaultier’s ‘punk’ or Gianni Versace’s unmistakable style. There will also be requests for iconic objects such as roller skates or the Nintendo Game Boy or kitsch and extravagant furniture items such as lava lamps and neon lights. Finally, the return to the 90s is a trend that will also be noticed in the engines for cars but, above all, in the rediscovery of motorcycles, objects with an unmistakable design.

– Craftsmanship as a synonym of quality and uniqueness: the rediscovery of craftsmanship is a conscious response to production on an industrial scale and to the ‘culture of convenience’ led by large marketplaces or by the giants of fashion and design. 67% of the experts interviewed confirmed a growing attention to everything that celebrates human creativity and craftsmanship in different fields such as fashion, design or food in response to ‘fast fashion’, ‘fast food’ and to ‘fast furniture’. Among the most sought-after objects, just to give a few examples, there will be analog cameras, with particular attention to those of the 19th century, the first wristwatches born in the 20s and 30s and, in art, paintings, prints. and Japanese wood carvings.

– The timeless value of the great classics: Faced with an excess of choice, shoppers are increasingly attracted to timeless items, whether it’s a Fender guitar or a Louis Vuitton bag. Timeless classics are often prized as a work of art and prove to be reliable investments. 76% of experts agree that their value will increase faster than other items. Iconic bags like a Hermes Birkin, Kelly or Costance, or Chanel Flap are and will be a more profitable investment than gold. The same goes for the furniture objects of the 1920s: from Bahuaus to Lecorbusier, retro design is a must have that fits perfectly into modern environments and architecture.

– The link with the earth and nature: the desire for a general reconnection to planet earth emerges through a particular attention to all that is natural. Between collectors and antique dealers, touching on different sectors and categories, Catawiki’s panel of experts has noticed a return to the rediscovery of wood, ceramics and fabrics. The search for fossils, for example, is an ever-growing trend that has also touched well-known personalities such as Kate Winslet: more and more people today want a piece of ‘natural history’ in their homes. In the food sector, this trend is demonstrated by the search for natural and organic wines, a constant that goes hand in hand with environmental awareness.

– The rediscovery of cultural heritage: in a path that goes hand in hand with the issues discussed in society, according to Catawiki experts, those special objects capable of celebrating both identity and cultural heritage will be back in fashion. According to 76% of the interviewees, the search for objects in the next year will increasingly have the common denominator of emphasizing the origins, celebrating history and carrying a social message.

– The power to breathe new life into objects: the search for originality is leading more and more people to reinvent objects to position them and / or use them in completely new contexts. According to 61% of Catawiki experts, giving new life to the old is a key trend for 2022, so there will be an increase in recycled fabrics and vintage items, in a kind of rebellion against consumerism. Examples of this trend are objects that, over time, find another location compared to their initial use: old car engines, bistro tables or old signs, will find more and more space in modern homes or offices. Old cars transformed into electric vehicles are on the same wavelength.

– Brio and imagination: After months of lockdown, people today are trying to rekindle their playful side. Whether it’s bold colors, bright motifs or eye-catching designs, all those out of the ordinary objects will be back in vogue: patterned fabrics with floral and animalier designs and Missoni prints, for example, will be the most requested.

Then the ‘tuttifrutti’ jewels will return, with brightly colored stones, both in resin / glass and those with emeralds, rubies, sapphires and diamonds. In 2022, moreover, “exuberant” and colorful watches will also return, capable of transmitting a search for creativity.