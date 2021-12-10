Catawiki conquers Italy with auctions of watches, jewelery and vintage cars – Corriere.it

At auction every week bottles of wine, watches, jewels, vintage cars, but also vintage art and bags: Catawiki, the online auction platform for the sale of special and collectible items, conquers the Italians. With double-digit growth in recent years, it has become the first European market for the Dutch platform, which closed 2020 with 466 million euros of Gmv (gross merchandise value), i.e. the gross value of products, 6.6 million euros. EBITDA and 5.4 million in net profit.

The value of purchases by Italians rose by 35% in 2020, to 85 million, and by 40% in the first 9 months of this year compared to last year. With these growth rates, today we have even surpassed the historical markets of Holland and Germany, says Federico Puccioni, 45, Country Manager for our country since 2016. What conquers Italians are not only the right offers for our local taste, but also the way the auction works, which takes place weekly, and the security of payments, made through a financial partner (escrow account). As a guarantee for buyers, payments are cleared only 3 days after receipt of the purchased item, explains Puccioni.



In Italy, Catawiki has around 45,000 sellers. The typical buyer is on average male, aged 45 and over, but the group of Millennials also grows. The best-selling item? In the first place are watches and jewelry, followed by art, wine and vintage cars. while the most expensive object ever sold on the platform is a Ferrari, sold for 300,000 euros.

Founded by Dutch comic collector Ren Schoenmakers together with developer Marco Jansen in 2008 as an online community for collectors, since 2011 Catawiki, whose name derives from the union of “catalog” and “wikipedia”, which has become the leading European digital auction platform in Europe, on a weekly basis, in various categories, from comics to models of trains, from coins to watches, from art to jewelery and vintage cars. Thanks to a rapid expansion in the language of the various countries: in English (since 2011), in French and German since 20121 and finally in Italian, Spanish and Chinese since 2015.

On November 28, Catawiki celebrated its 10th anniversary with over 10 million items sold, of which nearly 2 million purchased by Italian buyers, And 10 million unique monthly visitors globally. Over 12,000 unique items are presented daily by vendors to buyers from more than 50 countries. Each item is carefully selected by one of our 250 in-house experts specializing in collectibles, art, design, jewelry, watches, classic cars and more according to specific guidelines for each category. We discard over 1.1 million unsuitable items every year. And for buyers this is an important guarantee, says Puccioni.

Each week the platform puts up for auction over 65,000 items, spanning over 22 categories: two thirds of the items are sold within 10 days. The offer for 80% of the products starts from 1 euro: if there is no reserve price and there are no increases, if the buyers are lucky, they take home a special object for such a low figure, says Puccioni. The business model provides that the buyer pays a 9% commission on the sale price, which rises to 12.5% ​​(excluding VAT) for the seller.

Loyalty is important. Over 80% of our revenue is generated by returning buyers and sellers, explains the manager, adding that a buyer visits Catawiki on average 100 times a year.

The group’s headquarters in the Netherlands. But the future passes through Italy, where the group has important growth projects. The auction company has its registered office in Milan and a small office in Rome, almost all 90 employees dedicated to the Italian market, including the country manager, have always worked remotely, so the pandemic had no impact. This year we are doing strong my technological investments in Italyia and we aim to hire new resources, in addition to the 90 already dedicated to our market. We are currently trying to cover 17 positions, Puccioni anticipates.

