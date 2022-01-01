Catch the very first Tesla Model Y Performance “Made in Europe”

At the beginning of the year Tesla will completely start the Gigafactory in Berlin, but in the meantime something juicy is already moving: a car transporter has been seen carrying a group of six away from the future German production center Model Y in variant Performance.

Palo Alto’s compact SUVs may be headed to a nearby crash test facility, where the various type approval checks will be conducted. The production of the Model Y Performance destined for Europe will take place directly in the new plant to speed up deliveries, so it is logical that Tesla is moving forward. It is not even the first time that the Palo Alto House has been seen doing this, in fact.

The opening is imminent

The Performance variant of the Model Y is easily recognizable for at least two details: the red brake calipers and the red line under the “Dual Motor” badge at the rear.

By the way, it is interesting to note that it looks to all intents and purposes a deja vu: the Model 3 Performance sedan sister, before it was assembled in the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai (China), was in turn spotted being transported on tow trucks to an undefined destination. It seems that the same is happening in Germany.

Since the start of deliveries, Model Y has begun to grind more and more important numbers, surpassing the best-seller of the Model 3 brand in many markets. On the other hand, the fashion of SUVs seems unstoppable today.

Precisely for this reason the Model Y has taken the highest priority in the first European Tesla plant, even if at a later time other models will be assembled in the Berlin plant.

The Tesla Model Y Long Range, with a 75 kWh battery and a power of 441 hp

In truth, German production should have started as early as the end of 2021, but several bureaucratic hitches caused a series of. Moreover, the Californian company has also had to handle quite a few complaints from local environmental groups, worried about the groundwater and other potentially dangerous materials contained in a storage tank of the industrial center.

Despite these resistances, and pending the hearing in the Frankfurt administrative court on the water issue, the delay in starting was limited to a few months.

To date, both the Long Range version is available, with 507 km of autonomy (WLTP cycle) and 441 HP sold at a price of 60,990 euros, and in the more powerful Performance with 513 HP that runs up to 480 km and costs 68,990 euros.

