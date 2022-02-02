“catch up with the times, dinosaurs”

It is not the first time that I have known it by now David Jaffe loses his temper with a particular game or product.

The father of God of War (not the chapter of 2017) has in fact already railed against one title in particular, an event that caused quite a stir.

Jaffe has in fact literally gone rage quit with Metroid Dreadcalling it (textual words) a game with a “Bad game design”.

And if after abandoning Samus Aran on the street the good David decided to move on to Death Stranding – and at least this time he was happy – now the US video game author seems to have it again with Nintendo.

As reported in one of his posts TwitterDavid has railed badly against Nintendo because Nintendo Switch is not equipped with ethernet.

“Keep up with the times, dinosaurs”were in fact the words of Jaffe, reported without too many compliments on his official social profile.

A little further down, the tweet in question (filled with anger):

My FUCKING GOD! I’m not a big Switch player so this is the first time I’ve needed to download shit fast. My internet is great but leave it to fucking Nintendo to make this an add on. My fucking God- get with the times you wonderful but fucking dinosaur of a company! SHIT! pic.twitter.com/UtqtrtP3KF – DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) January 29, 2022

In short, when David Jaffe decides to take a pebble off his shoe or give a "piece of advice", let's say that does not discount anyoneliterally.

In short, when David Jaffe decides to take a pebble off his shoe or give a “piece of advice”, let’s say that does not discount anyoneliterally.

