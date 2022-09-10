Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman









The British royal family is plunged into mourning, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. The oldest sovereign in history has died this Thursday at the age of 96 at her residence in Balmoral Castle (Scotland). She has happened surrounded by his family, children and grandchildrenwho have moved urgently after the doctors showed their concern about the state of health of the sovereign.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W“ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

It has been 70 years since he ascended the throne, and his reign is the third longest in the world. On a political and social level, she has been one of the most powerful and prominent women for all these years, and now the farewell messages flood social networks. Especially her compatriots, she dedicate some last words to her, such as those of Nicole Kidman. The Australian actress has been one of the last to offer her condolences: “Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Thank you for her life of service and grace. Rest in peace,” she writes.

“ “

Cate Blanchett March 4, 1999. It is the key date in which ‘the two queens’ met. with this beautiful image Cate Blanchett remembers that time she visited Elizabeth II to discuss her concerns about the Crown, as the actress had just played the first Queen Elizabeth in Elizabeth (1998). “ “

Paul MCCARTNEY One of the most remembered moments in pop history was the meeting of John, Paul, George and Ringo with the queen, when they visited Buckingham Palace in the middle of Beatlemania. On October 26, 1965, the musicians arrived in a Rolls Royce for the award ceremony in the great throne room. Now, Sir Paul McCartney remembers those moments again and dedicates these words to his queen. “ “

Elton John The singer met Isabel II personally and sends a heartfelt message. “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.. He was an inspiring presence to guide the country through some of our best and darkest moments with grace, decency and genuine warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from my childhood to this day And I will miss her very much.” “pic.twitter.com/HGSfXApPI7“ — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 8, 2022

Helen Mirren Nobody like her knows what it is like to have the weight of the crown on her head, at least in front of the camera. The British actress achieved international recognition of her career, precisely, for giving life to Elizabeth II in the film The Queen (2014), a role that earned him an Oscar and thanks to which he met the sovereign in person. Of course, Mirren has not hesitated to make her condolences public. “ “

victoria beckham The fashion world mourns the death of its great icon. victoria beckham He also speaks of her with admiration and respect, and highlights her “firm loyalty”, in addition to sending his condolences to the Royal Family: “Today is a very sad day for the entire world. I deeply regret the death of our beloved monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.” “Today is a very sad day for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service from her and my thoughts are with the royal family at this time. pic.twitter.com/ObZSKqNaNy“ — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) September 8, 2022

Mick jagger Mick Jagger, lead singer of the Rolling Stonesadds to these public condolences on his Twitter profile, saying that the memory of the monarch’s wedding day is still very present: “Throughout my life, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can remember the highlights of your wedding on television. I remember her as a beautiful young woman, the beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest condolences go out to the royal family.” “For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding of her highlights of her on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK“ — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

British supermodel Naomi Campbell He has also expressed himself, and he has done so without words, with a single image. She has shared on her Instagram stories an old photo of Queen Elizabeth with her dogs, and has added some white hearts in the form of Emoji, a dove of peace, and the flag of England.









Screenshot of Naomi Campbell’s Instagram profile remembering Queen Elizabeth II Instagram

Jon Bon Jovi Jon Bon Jovi singer He also dedicates a special mention to her, accompanied by a photo in which he salutes the queen: “Queen Elizabeth was the ultimate example of service and duty… Today is a sad day”. “ “

Donatelle Versace fashion designer, Donatelle Versaceshares her public condolences on her Instagram profile, recalling the monarch’s values ​​and principles: “We have lost one of the greatest women in the world. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II showed us how to live our lives. She lived with grace , strength, hard work, loyalty and kindness. She was an inspiration to all of us. I send my deep and personal condolences to King Charles III and the entire royal family.” “ “

Sharon Stone Another of the Hollywood actresses who had the opportunity to meet the queen in person was her. “I had the extraordinary experience of being invited by Her Majesty the Queen of England to join her box for a polo match and meet her.” Formidable, dazzling, elegant, are the words that she dedicates to Elizabeth II. “ “

Ozzy Osbourne Another of the musicians who has not been slow to react to the sad news is Ozzy Osbornewhich was the singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath. Born in Birmingham in 1948, he too has had the Queen very much in mind: “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. It is with a heavy heart that I say that it is devastating to think of England without Queen Elizabeth II.” “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb“ — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

Jennifer Garner american actress Jennifer Garner He pronounces himself on his networks with a black and white photo of Queen Elizabeth, titled: “What an elegant and incredible woman” “ “

Agatha Ruiz de la Prada The news has spread throughout the world. Also in Spain, and familiar faces on the national scene also comment on the eventand send their messages of condolences to the royal family. Agatha Ruiz de la Prada He has not been slow to express himself publicly by sending his condolences to Carlos III with a brief message: “God save the king”. “ “

Cesc Fabregas Another of the Spaniards who has it very present is footballer Cesc Fabregas. He has spent most of his sports career in England, in the ranks of Arsenal, and shares a snapshot of when he met the queen along with a heartfelt message: “Rest in peace. a true queen“ “ “

Millie Bobby Brown The British actress, known for her role in the series Stranger Thinks, has also shared a message of condolences in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Through her networks, she posted a beautiful photo of the monarch when she was still in her twenties. “ “

Ricky Martin The singer has also wanted to express his condolences to the British Royal Family. In his networks, he has shared a photo of one of his meetings with the sovereign, an image in which he shares a plane with Paul McCartney and in which he has defined it as “true inspiration”. “ “

Pierce Brosnan The British actor has also joined the tribute that the networks pay to Queen Elizabeth II, after the announcement of her death. “Rest in peace,” reads his message. “ “