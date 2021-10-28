Cate Blanchett best movies, Cate Blanchett movies, Cate Blanchett oscar

Cate Blanchett is one of the most successful actresses of the history of contemporary cinema and his filmography counts more than 50 movies, in addition to important roles also in various TV shows. Throughout his film career, started in 1996, Blanchett has had the opportunity to work with major actors including Keanu Reeves and Russell Crowe and acting in famous titles directed by important directors such as, for example, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull“By Steven Spielberg and”The curious case of Benjamin Button”Directed by David Fincher. The Australian actress is also part of the choral cast of the latest film by Guillermo del Toro “The fair of illusionsAlong with Bradley Cooper and Willem Dafoe. Nominated 7 times for the Oscars And winner of 2 gold statuettes And 3 Golden Globes, Cate Blanchett proves to be one of the most influential characters of the last century and one of the most skilled and versatile actresses of her time. Lately his participation is supposed to like hero of the new movie by Pedro Almodovar “A Manual For Cleaning Women“Although, for now, there is no certainty about when we will be able to see the actress again on the big screen. In the meantime, however, here’s one list in chronological order – drawn up according to completely personal preferences – of the best movies with Cate Blanchett.

Elizabeth (1998)

Directed by the Indian director Shekhar Kapur, Elizabeth it’s a Historical film of the 1998 starring Cate Blanchett in the role of Elizabeth I competing with his half-sister Maria Tudor for the conquest of the throne. Although there are several historical inaccuracies within the film, the film still plays a fundamental role within the filmography of the actress who, thanks to this role, got his first candidacy as “Best Actress” ai 1999 Academy Awards. Blanchett did not win the gold statuette, but she still got hers first Golden Globe thanks to her interpretation of Elizabeth I.

The trilogy de The Lord of the Rings (2001, 2002, 2003)

Among the most relevant titles within Cate Blanchett’s filmography, we find the renowned trilogy de The Lord of the Rings, produced and directed by the New Zealand director Peter Jackson and based on the novel of the same name by JRR Tolkien. The three colossal fantasy I’m acclimatize in the imaginary Middle Earth and show theadventure of hobbits Frodo And Samvise on a mission to Mount Doom where they will have to destroy the One Ring and, in so doing, also its creator. Cate Blanchett interprets the role of Galadriel, a noble elf who, together with her husband Celeborn, ruled the realms of Lórien and Eregion. The Lord of the Rings has received numerous awards and praise from critics, configuring itself as one of the biggest blockbusters ever and the most awarded trilogy of all, taking home 17 Academy Awards out of 30 applications.

The Aviator (2004)

The Aviator, directed by Martin Scorsese, plays a particularly important role in the career of Cate Blanchett that, just thanks to his interpretation in the film, she managed to get her first gold statuette as Best Supporting Actress at the 2005 Academy Awards. The actress plays the part of Katharine Hepburn alongside Leonardo Dicaprio who, in the film, takes on the role of Howard Hughes, entrepreneur, director and aviator that manages to carry out large enterprises in the cinema and aviation fields. The movie, however, it aims to explore the darker aspects of life by Hughes showing all his fears and paranoias, symptoms of a obsessive-compulsive disorder that will lead him to fly too high and then plummet towards one bad end.

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Written and directed by Woody Allen – who wanted to pay homage to the work “A tram called desire“- Blue Jasmine is a 2013 film in which Cate Blanchett is the protagonist in the role of a woman which, after the end of his marriage with a wealthy businessman, try to give a new meaning to your life moving from the rich New York to his sister Ginger’s modest apartment in San Francisco. The film was critically acclaimed, but it was there to receive the most awards Blanchett which, thanks to his masterful interpretation, got his own first Academy Award for Best Actress and its third Golden Globe, together with other numerous awards.

Carol (2015)

Last on the list of best movies with Cate Blanchett, in chronological order, is the masterpiece Carol of the 2015 directed by Todd Haynes and based on the love novel “The Price of Salt“Of 1952. The plot tells the story of two women: an aspiring photographer named Therese (Rooney Mara) and the charming Carol (Cate Blanchett) struggling with the difficult divorce from her husband Harge. The two protagonists develop a complicated one friendship that, over time, turns into real love. Part of the cast are also Sarah Paulson And Kyle Chandler. The title competed for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival of 2015 and has received numerous nominations including ai Oscar awards of the 2016 without, however, winning any. In general, Carol it has established itself as most acclaimed film by world specialized critics of all 2015.