Cate Blanchett: today’s diva and style icon

Cate Blanchett was born in 1969 in Melbourne, with French origins by her father and English by her mother. As a teenager she studied dance and piano, and at the age of 18 she participated as an extra in an Arab boxing film during a trip to Egypt. Hence his desire to start acting. Back in Australia, she enrolled in the National Institute of Dramatic Arts, obtaining his diploma in 1992.

He begins by acting in the theater in some plays also quite well known as an adaptation of theOleanna by David Mamet. He continued his theatrical career and in the meantime he also began to lend himself to television, from 1994.

The debut on the big screen came in 1997, with the film Paradise Road by Bruce Beresford, where she plays the role of a nurse.

Cate Blanchett: most famous films and roles

In 1998 he starred in the film that will make his career take off: Elizabeth from Shekhar Kapur, historical film about the story of Elizabeth I, daughter of Henry VIII and Anna Bolena, who reigned until 1603, full of events related to royal intrigues and rise to power. The film got 7 Academy Award nominations and Blanchett took home the Golden Globe for Best Drama Actress and an Academy Award nomination, all this early in her career.

It is not difficult to imagine that after this film Cate Blanchett’s career found a turning point: she began to take part in many productions, including an adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s comedy. An ideal husband, but the role that made her remain etched in the hearts of her audience is certainly that of the elven noblewoman Galadriel in the trilogy de The Lord of the Rings.

Another very important role in Cate Blanchett’s career is definitely the one in The Aviator by Martin Scorsese, in which he performed Katharine Hepburn. This interpretation earned her a Oscar as Best Supporting Actress.

Despite her great versatility, an essential quality for an actress of her caliber, from Cate Blanchett’s filmography we can guess her predisposition towards historical roles, in which the costumes highlight all its elegance.

And so we saw her acting in Robin Hood by Ridley Scott as Lady Marian, or in the role of Cinderella’s stepmother in the live action version of the famous fable, or in the role of Hela, goddess of death in the film Thor: Ragnarok.

This year she joined the film available now on Netflix Don’t Look Up with Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.

Cate Blanchett awards and accolades

The awards and accolades he has collected throughout his career are countless: seven-time Oscar nominee, three Golden Globe, three BAFTA awards, three Critics Choice Awards, one Volpi Cup to the Venice Film Festival, and in 2017 she was even named by Queen Elizabeth herself as Companion of the Order of Australia for services rendered in the humanitarian, artistic and environmental fields.

Cate Blanchett: model and testimonial for Armani

Cate Blanchett is an actress of immense charisma, whose face has remained etched in the hearts and minds of millions of viewers around the world. His career has also gone beyond the cinema, he knows it well Giorgio Armani, who chooses her as the testimonial of his perfume Yup; the designer later declared that Blanchett “represents the woman for whom I create”, and has therefore been nicknamed as the muse of Giorgio Armani.

There is no doubt that Armani has dedicated so much attention to Blanchet: 52 years old and an irresistible charm, as he has shown several times on the various red carpets at first visions and special events, like this year with his outfit at the Film Festival from Venice.

In short, Blanchett in addition to being a formidable actress has also become over the years a real style icon , ending up on the covers of major fashion magazines, also considering her desire for experimentation in the choice of clothes.

Cate Blanchett: Edith Vivian Patricia and other curiosities

In 1997 Cate Blanchett married playwright, screenwriter and director Andrew Upton, whom she had met on the set of a television program. From this marriage, the couple had four children: Dashiell John, Roman Robert and Ignatius Martin, along with Edith Vivian Patricia, adopted in 2015. The couple also decided to collaborate together sharing their passion for cinema, founding the company. cinematic Dirty Films.

Cate Blanchett is also engaged in charitable, social and environmental initiatives, such as in 2016, the year she became a goodwill ambassador in the United Nations Commissioner for Refugees.

