Caterina Balivo in panic over a health problem: the sad confession arrives

The presenter of Come to me, that is Caterina Balivohas a health problem that he announced through his parents social. Conductor of great charisma. In the coming months there are many indiscretions and her programs that will see her as the protagonist and her own followers they are taking an interest in the life implications of the Bailiff.

In the outburst that he entrusted to webthe beautiful presenter, finished the post saying: I can’t take it anymore. She is exhausted and tired of being sick. This has even intrigued the public who do not follow it assiduously, but who know it.

Bailiff’s health problem

What is the evil that is afflicting Caterina Balivo? In the latest episodes of Come to me, the program that bears his face, a change in conduct has been noted. The woman seems a little “absent”, distracted and not very concentrated. Nonetheless, we do not deny that her class makes her forgive some small distractions as she manages to firmly resume management.

Anyway, thanks to the socialwhere is it Caterina Balivo she is particularly active, today we know what is happening to her. Unfortunately, the woman suffers from a very serious form of allergy that attacks her during the change of seasons.

This allergy leads to asthma attacks, cardiac arrhythmias and severe exhaustion that makes her very, very tired. Not to mention shortness of breath, labored breathing and sore airways. All ailments that sometimes he can hardly control only thanks to the use of drugs.

Since this malaise returns to her at every change of season and in spring there are intense and long discomfort, because it is in this period that the pollens last for months, she vented by saying: I can’t do it anymore!

Announcement on social networks and concern of the fans

The announcement of this form of disease from which he suffers Caterina Balivo has been posted directly from the host on her profiles social. Having thousands and thousands of fans the news bounced on web. A lot of concern was sparked at first, but then there was no lack of classics haters who have given against Bailiff.

A common comment is that an allergy cannot be declared a true disease. We honestly don’t think so. Allergies come in various forms and severities, some of them even go as far as producing one shock anaphylactic.

Self Caterina Balivo he decided to talk about it, knowing his intelligence, it is certainly not to beg for some likebut to make his own participants participate fans who follow it assiduously.