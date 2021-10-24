News

Caterina Balivo returns to the worldly film festival in Rome: in white for Johnny Depp

Posted on

Caterina Balivo returns worldly at the Film Festival from Rome. For the premiere of “Puffins” chooses white. The beautiful presenter, crazy about Johnny Depp, in the capital to present the animated web-series born as a spin-off of the successful film “Arctic – A glacial adventure” in which he lends his voice to the pirate bird Johnny Puffins, wearing a white Balmain mini-dress jacket. The 41-year-old brunette follows the trend of the moment and is immediately queen of style on the red carpet.

Caterina Balivo is a real charm with the blazer-minidress of the famous Maison, a double-breasted white model with super padded and pointed shoulder straps. The dress costs 2390 euros.

The presenter at the premiere of ‘Puffins’ wearing a mini dress jacket by Balmain

To complete the look, the presenter chooses gold accessories, such as the buttons of the dress. Clutch bag in tone as well as shoes with very high stiletto heels.

The 41-year-old brunette follows the trend and is immediately the queen of style

Caterina shows off her slightly wavy long bob, in the door room, to protect herself, the mask on her face and confidently awaits Depp, who is late in arriving because he is besieged by children who want a photo with him. He is enthusiastic about the star, he applauds him with enthusiasm: he has always been one of his favorite actors.

Written by: on 18/10/2021.

